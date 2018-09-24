Man Talked Down from Goleta Overpass

A man who had climbed atop the 101 overpass at Turnpike Road on Sunday afternoon was talked down by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies. They asked the California Highway Patrol to stop traffic on the 101 while they focused on the 48-year-old man from Oxnard. The Sheriff’s Office stated the man had threatened to jump after he’d tied a piece of cloth to his neck and to a sign support. After about 20 minutes of conversation, the man untied himself, sat back from the edge, and was helped down by a County Fire ladder truck. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming themselves, call 9-1-1 or the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255. A list of regional resources can be found at countyofsb.org/admhs.