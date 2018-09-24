SBIFF 10-10-10 Applications Wanted

While the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is perhaps best known for the bevy of movies and stars it brings to town each winter, SBIFF also offers a wide range of educational opportunities. One example is its 10-10-10 competition, which was launched in 2004. The program is geared toward aspiring filmmakers, screenwriters, and directors and kicks off several months before the festival proper.

The program is open to high school and college students — 10 writers, 10 directors, 10 films — and includes working with a mentor on a project that will be part of the 2019 film festival, which runs January 30-February 9. “Over a span of several months before the festival, the mentors lead each of the 10 film crews through all stages of planning and production,” read a statement from the SBIFF stated. “Mentors provide feedback on a rough cut of the film, then filmmakers submit the final version for the competition.”

To be considered for the program, screenwriters must submit a 10-page sample of a screenplay, fiction piece, or stage play; filmmakers must submit a five-minute short film. The deadline for applications is Monday, October 1.

For more information and to apply, see sbiff.org/education/10-10-10.