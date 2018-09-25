WEATHER »
Christen Aceves

Courtesy Photo

SBPD

Christen Aceves

Goleta Woman Arrested in Hope Ranch for Prowling

By

On September 10, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary report in Hope Ranch and arrested 32-year-old Goleta resident Christen Aceves on charges of prowling and vehicle theft.

Residents had reported seeing and hearing Aceves on their property, and when deputies arrived they observed Aceves driving a small grey sedan. As they approached her, deputies noticed a knife in her hand, and she was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint.

Aceves was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $70,000 bail. She is also wanted in Scotts Valley, CA, where she was arrested for vehicle theft, identity theft, and unlawful possession of a bird of prey (a dead owl).

