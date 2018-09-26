WEATHER »

Dyslexia Dialogue Set for September 30

Educational Series for Parents

Goleta Valley Library is hosting a Dyslexia Dialogue event at 2 p.m. on September 30, the first in a series for parents to learn more about supporting dyslexic children and to create greater awareness of the learning disorder. In related news, Mainstay Care & Consultation is evaluating the Reading Intervention for Elementary Students with Dyslexia pilot project at Santa Barbara Unified School District, paid for with a $34,800 grant from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

