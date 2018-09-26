WEATHER »

Finding Some Heart

By

The beginning of the Indy on September 20 left me slightly despondent. Another round in the perennial tussle between immigrant dreams and enforcement’s fist. Another dance among our street people those trying to help them, and public agencies with “limited funds” to do so. Another duel between empty storefronts, property-commodity speculators, and retail entrepreneurs with stars in their eyes. One more brouhaha at stellar SBCC among its talented president, lawyers, and a few vain faculty with inflated personalities. Tuesdays now reveal a local government Public Comment cacophony of complaint. Sometimes, with our higher gas/cable prices, ruder drivers, lofty mortgage/lease prices, I wonder, Is this still worth it?

But, then came Pages 35 and 37, where Paul Wellman and Starshine Roshell told the stories of Cameron Benson and Lois Capps: two neighbors daily facing life’s toughest challenges with valor, grace, heart. And I realized that this area still hosts people like that and independent journalists and editors who care about our community and fight to accurately tell their stories in ways that matter. So I realized, Yes, this is why we still live here, why this community is still special, and why [as my dad used to say], People are more important than things.

