Montecito Groups Honor Victims, First Responders

Plaque Installed at Corner Green Park

By (Contact)

The first public memorial honoring the victims of the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow was unveiled on September 20 at Corner Green park, a small lawn and fountain surrounded by trees and benches on the northeast corner of San Ysidro and East Valley roads. The bronze plaque also thanks first responders and community volunteers. The unveiling was hosted by the Montecito Community Foundation and the Montecito Association.

