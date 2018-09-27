Athletes of the Week: Mikayla Butzke and Rodney Michael

Mikayla Butzke, Dos Pueblos volleyball The tall (6′) junior setter orchestrated a three-game sweep over Santa Barbara, keeping the Chargers in second place in the Channel League. She had 36 assists, four kills, and three ace serves. Tony Mastres

Rodney Michael, UCSB soccer

The sophomore from Sierra Leone (via Dunn School in Los Olivos) scored a pair of goals — his fourth and fifth of the season — as the Gauchos defeated UCLA for only the sixth time in 44 meetings, 3-1.