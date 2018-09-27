Driver Cracks Wall at Loreto Plaza

Minor damage occurred to Posh jewelers when an elderly driver drove over the concrete parking spot bumper and ran into the building wall at Loreto Plaza on Wednesday afternoon. A firefighter happened to be having lunch on the patio 10 feet away, reported the City Fire Department, and ran to the driver and passenger in the white two-door sedan to assess their condition. Both were fine, as were the many pedestrians in the shopping center, which includes Chaucer’s Books, Harry’s Plaza Cafe, and Gelson’s Market.

A fire engine and ladder truck came to the scene from a City Fire station nearby, bringing with them a heavy rescue vehicle in case the building structure had been damaged. It was found not to need stabilization. The incident is being investigated by the Santa Barbara Police Department.