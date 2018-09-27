Gutter Politics

Democrats are pulling out all the stops to prevent the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

First, a letter accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault by Christine Ford was exposed at the eleventh hour. Never mind that they knew about it in July, and a plan to sabotage the judge was hatched by Ricki Seidman, caught on audio tape. Also, there was no evidence, no police report, no collaborating witnesses; and Ford didn’t know where, when, or how she got home.

Then on Sunday, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez, accuses Kavanaugh of exposing himself. Once again, no report, no evidence, and no witnesses.

What is happening to Judge Kavanaugh is a national disgrace and a miscarriage of justice. He is being accused without proof. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?

This is all about Democratic power and a warning to those on the right that this could happen to them.