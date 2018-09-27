Make Myself at Home: The Fernald Mansion

Address: 414 West Montecito Street

In 2003, when she first moved to Santa Barbara, Jeanne Martin had a dream about a gleaming gold harp decorated with elaborate figurines of cherubs. She had recently volunteered to become a docent at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, and she interpreted her dream to mean that perhaps she should be spending her spare time practicing her harp rather than starting the docent training program at the museum. She started training anyhow, determined to learn about the history of the city she had newly decided to call home.

Jeanne recounted this dream as she led us on a tour of the Fernald Mansion last Saturday. Six strangers and I were able to walk through the elegant Victorian home, upstairs and down, admiring the details of the house itself as well as the furnishings, keepsakes, and carefully recreated vignettes of lives from a bygone era. As I neared the next doorway, I saw a gold harp sitting in the center of the room, shining in the sun coming through the tall windows. Jeanne said that when she saw this harp on her first visit to the mansion, she recalled her dream and knew that she was right where she was meant to be.

The stories of the Fernald Mansion, the family who lived there, and their place in Santa Barbara history are as magical and romantic as Jeanne’s dream of the golden harp. Built in 1862 by Charles Fernald for his new bride, Hannah, the house was part of his pledge to give her an East Coast lifestyle in what was then rough-and-tumble Santa Barbara. Born in Maine, Charles came to California in 1849, lured by the gold rush. He didn’t strike it rich, but he stayed in San Francisco for a few years to study law. In 1852, he decided to move back east, but on his way first traveled to Santa Barbara to visit friends.

Instead of his intended quick visit, Fernald stayed in Santa Barbara and accepted the job of town sheriff. He also set up a law practice, founding the firm that became Price, Postel & Parma. On a trip to visit his family in Maine in 1860, he met and fell in love with Hannah Hobbs and enticed her to marry and move to Santa Barbara with him.

Built originally as a two-story brick structure, the house grew as the Fernald family grew and changed as did their status in the community. Through his career, Fernald held positions as district attorney, judge, and mayor of Santa Barbara. Charles and Hannah also had five children, so the house grew both in size and sophistication.

