Andrew Rowberg

UCSB Grad Student Wins Collegiate Bridge Championship

Andrew Rowberg Takes Home a $2,000 Scholarship and Serious Bragging Rights

By

Andrew Rowberg, a materials science PhD student at UCSB, won the Collegiate Bridge Bowl Individual Championship this summer in Atlanta. Rowberg started playing bridge as a high school first-year and founded the UCSB Bridge Club last year. After competing in nearly 60 online daily tournaments, the team decided to go for a title. Rowberg took home a trophy, a $2,000 scholarship, and a full deck of bragging rights. “It pumped me up to learn that I had won, especially knowing that I finished above several rather talented players,” he said. “We are a small outfit, but I am very optimistic we will grow in the years to come. We are definitely looking forward to competing again next year.”

