Dos Pueblos Cruises to Sweep of Cabrillo

The Dos Pueblos High girls volleyball team improved to 6-1 in Channel League play with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Cabrillo on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.

The victory sets up a first-place showdown with San Marcos (7-0) on Tuesday night for the Chargers. San Marcos can take a strangle hold on the Channel League title with a second victory over Dos Pueblos in what has to be the most important match of the regular season for both teams.

“Ever since we played them here it’s been on our horizon,” said Dos Pueblos coach Megan O’Carroll. “A lot of our preparation has been getting better, improving our game so when we do see them we’re better and we’re stronger and we’re ready.”

San Marcos won the first matchup between the two teams 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19. The Royals remain unbeaten in league play after a 25-11, 25-14 25-12 victory over Lompoc on Thursday night.

Dos Pueblos has been without standout middle Blocker Ally Mintzer since she suffered an injury this past weekend at a tournament in Clovis. Minter will not play against San Marcos so the match against Cabrillo was an opportunity for Dos Pueblos to find ways to replace her production.

“Other girls are ready and hungry and I love that,” said O’Carroll of her team’s mindset facing San Marcos without Mintzer.

The Chargers quickly went up two sets to none on Cabrillo behind a balanced offensive attack before the visiting Conquistadores were able to hang around in set three.

Set three was tied at 8-8 before Dos Pueblos went on a 7-2 spurt capped off by a kill from Breanna Babcock that increased the Chargers lead to 15-10. Babcock finished with tied for a team-high with 9 kills along with Becky McKinny.

The lead shrunk to 17-16 after a Dos Pueblos serving error, but the Chargers restored order and took a 21-16 lead on a kill by Kaylee Curtis. Dos Pueblos went on to clinch set three and the match on a kill by McKinny. Portia Sherman showed off her all-around skill set with 8 kills, 13 digs and an ace.

The Chargers will compete this weekend at the Cate Mesa Mixer Tournament along with Oaks Christian, Laguna Blanca and the host school Cate.