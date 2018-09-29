WEATHER »
Rick Merrifield

Rick Merrifield

Goleta Water District Turnovers

By (Contact)

A seat on the Goleta Water District board has come up vacant with the resignation of Rick Merrifield, who is moving to Northern California. He’s served on the board since being appointed in 2011, was voted in twice, and is currently the board president. He’s the second water board member to be moving north; vice president Meg West is also leaving the board, at the end of her term in 2018, in her case, moving to Oregon.

A special meeting of the Board of Directors is set for October 2 to determine how to fill the vacancy, which must be done within 60 days of Merrifield’s departure October 5, a press release from David Matson, assistant general manager for the district, said. Should it be by application, those would be available at goletawater.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite, Says Court

Judge Sterne orders vermin fumigation at Dario Pini properties under receivership.

Goleta Water District Turnovers

President of the board Rick Merrifield leaves his post.

Can Democrats Turn Nevada Blue?

Party activists from Santa Barbara are knocking on doors near Las Vegas.

Dominguez Ditches Kumbaya Council Retreat

He cited the cost and a supposed lack of transparency.

Public Health Officer Swaps Santa Barbara for Sacramento

Dr. Charity Dean takes a new job as assistant director of the state public health department.