Goleta Water District Turnovers

A seat on the Goleta Water District board has come up vacant with the resignation of Rick Merrifield, who is moving to Northern California. He’s served on the board since being appointed in 2011, was voted in twice, and is currently the board president. He’s the second water board member to be moving north; vice president Meg West is also leaving the board, at the end of her term in 2018, in her case, moving to Oregon.

A special meeting of the Board of Directors is set for October 2 to determine how to fill the vacancy, which must be done within 60 days of Merrifield’s departure October 5, a press release from David Matson, assistant general manager for the district, said. Should it be by application, those would be available at goletawater.com.