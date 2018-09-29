Police Participate in Rail Safety Week

Santa Barbara Police kept an eye on pedestrian traffic at the railroad tracks on September 25 as part of Rail Safety Week, an educational effort by more than 460 law enforcement agencies across the country. In the city, where a handful of people die each year on the tracks, four officers handed out information cards on safety near the tracks at State Street and at Montecito Street. Behavior by scofflaws through the noon hour also earned eight people citations and 17 warnings.