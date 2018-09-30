WEATHER »

Unpaid Child Support Countywide Totaled $150M Last Year

Newly Signed AB 2802 May Help Collect

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara County had nearly 10,000 cases of unpaid child support in 2017, a loss to families totaling about $150 million annually. A new law — Assembly Bill 2802 — signed by the governor will require insurance payouts to be first used to pay any past-due child support payments. Last year, the county’s Child Support Services was able to collect and distribute $8.5 million from delinquent parents, said Joni Maiden, assistant director of the department. AB 2802, written by Assemblymember Laura Friedman of Glendale and sponsored by Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, will help collect support that county families are owed, Maiden said.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Unpaid Child Support Countywide Totaled $150M Last Year

Newly signed AB 2802 is designed to help collect payments due.

Foodbank Unveils Emergency Boxes

Nonprofit to donate one box for each box purchased.

Police Participate in Rail Safety Week

The national effort aims to reduce pedestrian train deaths.

Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite, Says Court

Judge Sterne orders vermin fumigation at Dario Pini properties under receivership.

Goleta Water District Turnovers

President of the board Rick Merrifield leaves his post.