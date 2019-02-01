WEATHER »
<em>On the Basis of Sex</em>

Courtesy Photo

On the Basis of Sex

‘On the Basis of Sex’ is Must See Biopic

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Navigates Sexism in Early Career

By

Public admiration for Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to grow exponentially as the octogenarian celebrates her 25th year on the U.S. Supreme Court. Fueled by the Academy Award-nominated documentary, RGB, which debuted last May, Bader’s life is currently getting another cinematic telling in director Mimi Leder’s biopic On the Basis of Sex. The film focuses on Bader’s law school days and early cases as she navigates the blatant sexism of academia and the professional sphere. Part biopic, part legal drama, On the Basis lays out her hard-won accomplishments as a law professor at Rutgers University and a pioneer crusading for gender equality. The film’s takeaway? Women continue to experience marginalization on the basis of their gender. Even if the initials RBG didn’t ring a bell prior to seeing On the Basis of Sex, they will be forever engraved on your brain by films end. You may also shed a few tears.

