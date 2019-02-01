Tempers Flare at County Cannabis Confab

To date, the county has launched enforcement operations against 20 operators either for cultivating without permits or cultivating in excess of what their permits allowed. On Wednesday, county enforcement agents raided a Carpinteria cannabis farm on Casitas Pass Road, destroying 20,000 plants. More than that, they seized two containers — each with a carrying capacity of 40 cubic yards — containing ready-for-sale product. The owners reportedly once had permits but surrendered them when confronted with evidence indicating they’d perjured themselves in the application process.

Carpinteria has been ground zero of the debate. As the cut-flower industry tanked, growers there filled their empty greenhouses with cannabis instead. Two years ago, there were at least 42 operations in Carp; today, that number has shrunk, though no one pretends to know what a truly accurate figure is. To get the necessary permits to become fully legal, odor-control systems must be installed. But many operators have not been inclined to make the sizable investment. Instead, Williams said, these operators “just want to get one more year and then get the hell out.”

Carpinteria residents who want a moratorium, he claimed, are just prolonging their own agony. “If we go that route, that will require action by the supervisors; that takes time,” he said. “Then it has to go to the Coastal Commission for approval; that’s more time.” By contrast, he argued, the current system will make clear which operators are in the boat or out in a matter of months. In the meantime, however, he will be feeling his constituents’ pain; Concerned Carpinterians will see to that.

The supervisors did take baby steps Tuesday to ban cannabis cultivation on smaller parcels zoned for agricultural. The bigger fight still to come is what level of odor control the supervisors will mandate on larger agricultural parcels. Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann — who represents the Santa Ynez Valley — pushed for new setback and odor-control requirements for cultivation on such properties to protect, among others, the vineyards.

Wine-industry representatives contend that Santa Barbara County is unique in allowing cannabis operators to “stack” multiple small licenses — each for 10,000 square feet — in order to create much more sizable operations. Such big “grows,” they contend, are creating serious odor problems for the tasting rooms, where 78 percent of all wine is reportedly sold. Hines charged cannabis operators were exploiting a loophole in state law to create the biggest concentration of cannabis grown in the state. Bozanich agreed there’s more “stacking” in Santa Barbara than anywhere else.

But Hartmann got nowhere this Tuesday. Leading the charge against her was Lavagnino, who argued that odor-control devices would be impractical. Would they be required for broccoli and cauliflower as well? he asked. Both stink.



Perhaps Tuesday’s showdown was so loud and intense because of pent-up anxiety and frustration. Until serious assurances can be made that the odor problems will be effectively addressed, that anxiety will persist, and the arguments will continue.