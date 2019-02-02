WEATHER »

Ahoy, Planning Department

By

Thanks for Nick Welsh’s exposé on West Bluff ducking building permits and the city seemingly disregarding their arrogance. As a newcomer after 20 years in San Diego, I was shocked that this is allowed here and that not one letter was posted regarding a major issue. They and other developers have “captured the castle” and pirating circles around city staff/officials.

