Ahoy, Planning Department

Thanks for Nick Welsh’s exposé on West Bluff ducking building permits and the city seemingly disregarding their arrogance. As a newcomer after 20 years in San Diego, I was shocked that this is allowed here and that not one letter was posted regarding a major issue. They and other developers have “captured the castle” and pirating circles around city staff/officials.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.