Flash Flood Warning Extended for SE Santa Barbara County

The flash flood warning period has been extended by an hour. Residents below the burn scars in the southeast part of the county and low-lying areas of the City of Santa Barbara are advised that runoff will continue to cascade down creeks and hillsides and create flash flood hazards through 10:45 a.m., the National Weather Service stated. Romero Creek has overtopped its banks and is in flood status.

Maeve Juarez with Montecito Fire said the debris basins at Romero and Cold Spring canyons spilled around around 9 a.m. and Ashley Road was impassable. In Montecito, there is an active debris flow in the E Valley Road and Oak Grove Road area. There is also a report of water flowing over the 101 freeway lanes.

The 101 has a hard closure at Milpas, according to the California Highway Patrol, due to flooding. The closure begins at northbound Sheffield Road, and Montecito Fire reported people were abandoning their cars and fleeing as the waters rose quickly around 9:32 a.m. About 40-50 cars were turned around once the road was closed. Olive Mill Road is closed at Coast Village Road.

In the City of Santa Barbara, a sinkhole has opened on Alameda Padre Serra near Arguello Road. Water is pouring down the hole, roughly 12 feet in diameter, from the streets above.

To the south, a debris flow has covered all lanes of the northbound 101 near the state beaches in Ventura County. To the north, the 101 is closed from Buellton to Lompoc. Downed power lines hanging over the 101 have been reported near the State Route 1 junction to Lompoc.

This story will be updated.