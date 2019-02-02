WEATHER »

The King’s Men

By

Donald Trump has fallen off his wall. He was embarrassed by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and then called a “wimp” by one of his bosses, Ann Coulter. To be spanked by two women must have been extremely humiliating for the Grabber-in-Chief.

So, what’s next? Like an infant who needs his diaper changed, Trump is now threatening to declare a national emergency to get his wall built. Republicans in Congress may grow a spine and oppose this nonsense. Or, they may not. In any case, they will regret letting this genie out of the bottle. The next Democratic president can then declare national emergencies on climate change, gun control, or health care. Republicans will moan, whine, and complain about executive overreach, conveniently forgetting their cowardly capitulation to Trump’s boondoggle. It’s called selective amnesia, and it’s page 1 in the GOP handbook.

