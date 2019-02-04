Day 5: They Got Game, Musically Speaking

Where were you during the Super Bowl? Large sectors of less-than football-obsessed people in town were drawn away from the Big Game by various offerings on day four of SBIFF. “They have Tom Brady,” quipped Michael Albright, the festival’s program director, at the Lobero yesterday, around the time of the Bowl’s second quarter. “We’ve got David Crosby and Aretha Franklin at the Lobero Theatre!” To back up a bit, Albright was referring to the double-header of music documentaries at the Lobero, as part of the “Cinesonic” sidebar of music-oriented docs he created when joining the festival eight years ago. Both of Sunday’s offerings — David Crosby: Remember My Name, and the revived live filming of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 gospel recording, Amazing Grace — were excellent, in their own special ways. “Croz,” now 76 and in the house for the screening, spoke volumes in his film while telling his tale and trying to make sense and amends for his famously boorish behavior over his long career; Aretha said nothing, yet spoke ecstatic volumes with her unparalleled soul queenly vocal powers as a singer. By Courtesy Photo

Added site and city-based intrigue made for a natural byproduct of the surprisingly candid and self-revelatory Crosby doc. After all, he spent time growing up in the area (and as he repeatedly boasts “got kicked out of every school here”), has lived in the Santa Ynez Valley with his wife, Jan, and family for many years, and started his long association with the Lobero at age 17. Most recently, he brought his fine group of gifted musicians half his age, Lighthouse, to a concert at the Lobero last year, demonstrating Crosby’s remarkable late-breaking revival of creative energies.

Much of the Croz story is already well-known and covered with some added details in the film: his important early folk-rock work with the Byrds (before they canned him for bad behavior), carousing with the Laurel Canyon crowd, including Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash, launching the cash cow super-group Crosby, Stills and Nash (and later with Neil Young in the mix), which was “formed in 40 seconds,” according to Nash, and creating his 1971 poetic masterpiece of a solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name.

Courtesy Photo

Later in the ’70s and ’80s came misadventures with hard drugs, hard times, and general mischief threatening to turn him into a rock casualty. He finally cooled and settled down, to a degree; only a few years ago he severely alienated old pals Nash and Young — perhaps for good — which, ironically, led him into his current burst of fresh writing and scheming with young musicians.

What is remarkable and magnetic about the film, which directed by A.J. Eaton and with no-hold’s barred interviews with director Cameron (Almost Famous) Crowe, is the seeming honesty at hand. The film does not follow the formula of the warm and fluffy “music star doc as marketing tool,” but is an affecting, genuine human portrait and of a local boy (and bad boy), still alive and artistically kicking with renewed fervor.

During the post-screening Q&A, Crosby affirmed that, “I’ve had a checkered history and an up and down life. We tried very hard to tell the truth. Cameron and A.J. weren’t interested in prettifying the story. I only had one job — to tell the truth.”

