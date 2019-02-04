Oil Saves Lives

During the recent Polar Vortex, most of our nation was plunged into icy, frigid, snowy conditions. Temperatures and wind chills plummeted to levels that put tens of millions of Americans at risk for hypothermia and frostbite in minutes. In St. Louis it was minus 4 degrees, in Chicago minus 16 degrees, and in Wisconsin minus 24 degrees.

What was the only real defense against this extreme cold, and what saved many American lives? Fossil fuels, the main source of our electricity, or coal, natural gas, oil.

And yet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other radical Democrats are promoting a “Green New Deal” that will kill off the gas and oil industry.

Wake up, America. Fossil fuels save lives during frigid weather. Windmills and solar panels do not.