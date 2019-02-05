WEATHER »

Games of the Week: CIF Basketball Playoffs

Santa Barbara High Girls and Boys Teams Enter the Postseason

Santa Barbara High’s girls and boys both finished the regular season as Channel League champions and will host first-round games in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The Dons boys (25-3) went undefeated in the league and are the top-seeded team in Division 3A. The girls (17-10), will take a seven-game winning streak to the challenging Division 1 playoffs. Thu: Harvard Westlake at SB girls, 7 pm. Fri: San Gabriel at SB boys, 7 pm. $5-$10. J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call 966-9101/ext. 5010.

