Games of the Week: CIF Basketball Playoffs

Santa Barbara High’s girls and boys both finished the regular season as Channel League champions and will host first-round games in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The Dons boys (25-3) went undefeated in the league and are the top-seeded team in Division 3A. The girls (17-10), will take a seven-game winning streak to the challenging Division 1 playoffs. Thu: Harvard Westlake at SB girls, 7 pm. Fri: San Gabriel at SB boys, 7 pm. $5-$10. J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call 966-9101/ext. 5010.