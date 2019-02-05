Main Riviera Route Closed at Arguello

Alameda Padre Serra became a casualty of Saturday’s storm when a sinkhole breached the intersection with Arguello Road, which could take a couple weeks to repair. A belowground sandstone drainage culvert, about five feet deep on the uphill side and about 25 feet on the downhill side, was undermined during the onslaught of rainwater, causing the road to cave in. The culvert had been there for at least 100 years, city engineer Derrick Bailey surmised, and they’ll have to dig down to it and determine the extent of the damage before repairs are made.