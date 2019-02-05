Update: San Marcos Gunman Scare a False Alarm

[Update, 11:30 a.m.]: The incident was a false alarm, reports Sheriff’s officials, who just issued this tweet: “Safe Resolution to SMHS incident. The individual was contacted. His car had broken down & he was holding a radiator hose not a gun. It was a big misunderstanding. Thanks to the student for doing the right thing and reporting incident right away. We are glad everyone is safe.”

[Update, 11:20 a.m.]: Police radio communications suggest the gunman scare has fully subsidised. Authorities have not yet responded to requests for comment. This story will be updated with more definitive information as soon as it’s available.

[Update, 10:55 a.m.]: The Sheriff’s Office is reiterating that there have been no reports of shots fired or injuries. “A student reported a subject w/ a gun in parking lot,” a tweet from the department reads. “Parents are asked to avoid the area since campus is on lockdown while deputies investigate.”

#Lockdown | Hollister Avenue is closed in both directions as authorities search the area around San Marcos High School for a reported gunman | Credit: Paul Wellman

[Update, 10:45 a.m.]:Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching the campus classroom by classroom and communicating to dispatchers when each room is cleared. So far no suspect has been identified or detained.

The Goleta Union School District just released this statement: Due to a report from San Marcos High School about a suspect with a gun on campus, Hollister and El Camino Schools self-initiated lockouts. The sheriff’s department reported that the suspect is contained on SMHS campus and not expected to leave the area. Hollister school’s lockout was lifted per police direction. We are awaiting direction from authorities for El Camino School. An update will be provided when more information is available.

[Original Report]:San Marcos High School is currently on lockdown after authorities received alerts Tuesday morning of a possibly armed person in the school’s parking lot. Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said there have been no reports of shots fired and officials are only investigating “suspicious circumstances at this point.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

By Paul Wellman