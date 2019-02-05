Courtesy Photo Darya Zhuk’s Crystal Swan SBIFF Day 6: Under Oscar’s Umbrella Academy Award Nominees at SBIFF Tuesday, February 5, 2019

It’s more than fair to say that the strengths of SBIFF, and its upward strides in the festival world, come partly thanks to the blessing of the deity known as Oscar. Timing is key, in that the festival is strategically situated between Academy Award nomination announcements and the big night. Santa Barbara’s proximity to Hollywood, combined with the festival’s bold artistic guidance mixed with crowd-baiting celebrities, help make it a prime cultural contender on the local calendar, and beyond. By Julia Keane Thus, this year’s Oscar nominees brought to town included Viggo (Green Book) Mortensen, Yalitza (Roma) Aparicio, Glenn (The Wife) Close, Melissa (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) McCarthy, and Michael (Black Panther) B. Jordan Also, this year, the “Outstanding Directors” gathering at the Arlington last Thursday was truly outstanding — the only time all five Best Director nominees gathered in a public setting (before getting together for official Oscar biz). By Courtesy Photo

And then there are the Ones Who Got Away in the Oscar sweepstakes, the foreign film Oscar bids from countries far and wide, which didn’t make the nomination cut, but are well-worth the watching. That list this year includes two shining jewels which screened at the Lobero Theatre on Monday: Crystal Swan, from the post-Soviet nation of Belarus’ for the Oscar, and the Czech Republic charmer Winter Flies. Different as they are from each other, both films deal with the fragile yet rebellious, hope-powered nature of young adults and, stylistically, are fresh inspirations to our movie cliché-blurred senses.

In the case of director Darya Zhuk’s Crystal Swan, the thematic impulses include showcasing the determined spirit and escapist desires of a young woman (Alina Nasibullina, perfect in the role), as well as the challenges of the immigration machine, a timely subject. In a suitably absurd plot mechanism, our heroine is a young DJ in Minsk, with minimal career prospects and a powerful desire to go to Chicago, “the birthplace of house music.” After putting the wrong phone number on her visa application, she is forced to travel to the small country town of Crystal to field a phone call confirming her falsified application. What transpires in that town alternates between comedy, poignancy, and the sobering sting of sexual violence. Crystal Swan tells its quirky story with seductive visual style and a bemused — but occasionally indignant — eye on the human tragi-comedy.

Czech director Olmo Omerzu’s Winter Flies delves into the liberation-seeking spirit of youth in a unique way — as a road movie combined with criminal joyride movie. A teen jacks a car and his awkward but game pal, in a comical camo coat and serious pellet gun in tow, talks his way into an adventure of potentially dangerous dimensions. Narrative chronology is cleverly convoluted, as the tale is told on the road and in the moment, but also in retrospect as our protagonist cagily talks to and embellishes his story officers in a police station. Impressively subtle but also pumped up with the juice of youthful abandon, Winter Flies pulls us into a world of its own devising.

