WEATHER »
Chris Brown

© Scott Gibson

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Drowned After Falling from Bluff

Celebration of Life Planned for February 16

By (Contact)

While foul play was ruled out by investigators, information released today regarding the cause of death of beloved surfer and commercial fisherman Chris Brown, 48, has darkened the waves of grief felt by family, friends, and admirers since his body was discovered January 19 at the base of the seacliff east of Hendry’s Beach.

Brown “was under the influence of a high level of methamphetamine” when he fell from the blufftop Douglas Family Preserve to the rocky shoreline, where he drowned, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau. Brown “sustained blunt force injuries that were significant enough that he was unable to remove himself from the surfline and drowned as a result,” according to the press release. “Other significant conditions [found in the autopsy] include Acute Methamphetamine Intoxication.”

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on February 16 at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara, followed by a paddle-out from the Santa Barbara Harbor sandspit. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Brown’s 22-year-old daughter, Chloe Brown.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Chris Brown Drowned After Falling from Bluff

Celebration of life planned for February 16

Nonstop Flight to Sacramento Coming to SBA

Contour Airlines adds new destination out of Santa Barbara Airport.

Man Revived from Apparent Overdose

Sheriff's deputies save a 29-year-old man on the Chumash Reservation.

Main Riviera Route Closed at Arguello

Sinkhole blocks Alameda Padre Serra at Arguello Road.

Sheriff’s Office Announces Two Big Cannabis Busts in One Week

Authorities confiscate large amounts of plants, products, and oils.