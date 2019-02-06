WEATHER »
Man Revived from Apparent Overdose

Sheriff’s deputies used naloxone last Friday to revive a 29-year-old man who was turning blue when the first deputy reached him. A call to dispatch operators alerted police and fire personnel to the emergency on the 100 block of Kalawa Shaq on Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation lands. A deputy assigned to the reservation arrived within minutes, administering Narcan nasal spray and performing CPR. The man, who was breathing on his own, was taken to the hospital, the 17th person to survive what appeared to be an opioid overdose since deputies were trained to use naloxone hydrochloride in April 2017.

