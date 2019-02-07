Ben Ciccati, ‘Indy’ Illustrator

Name: Ben Ciccati

Title: Indy Illustrator

What’s your process for creating celebrity portraits? I rarely watch movies, and I avoid theaters. I usually don’t even know who half these SBIFF interviewees are, so I YouTube a trailer or two and get at it. (I really had to resist including the rabbit from Fatal Attraction for Glenn Close …)

What methods or materials do you use to illustrate? I usually draw with pencil and then finish up on the Wacom tablet so I can try some fun stuff. Rye whiskey helps abandon attachment to the outcome.

We miss you at the Independent but are stoked to see your art back on the cover. What are you up to these days? I’m working with a great group of people at a construction company. It’s different every day — usually driving the dump trucks all over the place and messing around with cool machines. Also still making art, watching my 11-year-old grow into her amazingness, and definitely looking forward to the end of this crummy administration. I miss you all too and am honored as always to contribute to the Indy. Keep it going.