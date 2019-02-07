Fire on Bath Street Knocked Down

A fire broke out on the 900 block of Bath Street, called in to Santa Barbara City Fire at 1:47 a.m. as overnight temperatures dipped to around 35 degrees. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor who heard the home’s smoke detector pealing.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Flames were flaring from the multi-family dwelling when firefighters arrived, and smoke was visible for several blocks around, said Fire Department spokesperson Mike de Ponce. The occupants had left the building by then, and the fire was knocked down in nine minutes, he added. Initial damage estimates were $10,000.

De Ponce emphasized that “smoke detectors save lives” and should be in every room of a house.