A fire at a residence on the 900 block of Bath Street flared up early this morning.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

A fire at a residence on the 900 block of Bath Street flared up early this morning.

Fire on Bath Street Knocked Down

A fire broke out on the 900 block of Bath Street, called in to Santa Barbara City Fire at 1:47 a.m. as overnight temperatures dipped to around 35 degrees. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor who heard the home’s smoke detector pealing.

Lower Bath Street fire, interior
Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Lower Bath Street fire, interior

Flames were flaring from the multi-family dwelling when firefighters arrived, and smoke was visible for several blocks around, said Fire Department spokesperson Mike de Ponce. The occupants had left the building by then, and the fire was knocked down in nine minutes, he added. Initial damage estimates were $10,000.

De Ponce emphasized that “smoke detectors save lives” and should be in every room of a house.

