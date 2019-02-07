Kat is a darling girl! She is sweet, loving, affectionate and playful. Kat lived in a home nearly her whole life with her previous owner, and she was very much loved! Her owner could no longer take care of her, and brought her to us to find Kat a home to spend her sunset years in. Kat is the sweetest girl around. She’s great with people and children of all ages! She’s a senior girl looking for a mellow home to relax in and for someone to cuddle. She will need a dental before she’s ready to go home, and to be cleared medically.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG



Announcements

On Thursday, February 14, C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts its first Furever Valentine’s Pet Wellness & Adoption Day, 9 A.M. to 2 P.M., at Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria (510 Park Avenue). Low-income, senior and homeless community members can receive a range of affordable walk-in services for their dogs and cats in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile clinic, including vaccines, health exams, nail trims, flea treatment, microchips, and more from just $10 to $25. Additionally, pet owners can make prior appointments for spays/neuters, dentals, mass removals and other low-cost medical treatments.

The event also presents adoptable dogs from Santa Maria’s County Animal Shelter, dog-license sales through Project PetSafe, and toys and treats from That’s FETCH Pet Bowtique & Grooming SPAW.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for Community Awareness, Responsibility & Education) has for the past 10 years worked to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need in Santa Barbara County. The nonprofit assists more than 6,000 dogs and cats annually through its weekly spay/neuter, vaccine and medical days, plus intervention services such as animal behavioral training and delivery of pet food. Most services are provided in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile unit, the county’s only such clinic focused on helping low-income pet owners in underserved areas, including Santa Maria Valley, Lompoc, New Cuyama, Santa Barbara’s East- and Westside and Goleta.

“Through our wellness clinics, we’re able to connect and work closely with pet owners in need in the community and give them access to critical andaffordable services,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ cofounder Carlos Abitia, who heads the organization’s mobile clinic and community outreach efforts. “The goal is to keep pets healthy and with their owners for life, and since our founding in 2009, we’ve not only helped improve animal welfare and change mentalities around pet ownership in our county, but we’ve contributed to a significant drop in the number of animals that end up in shelters.”

C.A.R.E.4Paws aims to collaborate with as many animal and human welfare organizations as possible and is grateful for its partnerships with County Animal Services’ Santa Maria shelter and Project PetSafe as well as the Elwin Mussell Senior Center. “We’re excited to host an event at this venue and, for the first time, have dogs available for adoption during a wellness clinic,” says Abitia. “It’s through collaborations that we make the greatest impact in our community.”

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile clinic services are generously funded by supporters such as Santa Barbara Humane Society, Roy & Ida Eagle Foundation, Chrissie’s Fund, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Banfield Foundation, PetSmart Charities, Grey Muzzle Organization and private donors.

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws, its services and pricing, and to make an appointment, visit care4paws.org, call 805-968-2273 or email info@care4paws.org.