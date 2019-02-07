WEATHER »
Mimi deGruy interviewed by SB Middle School Teen Press on the red carpet at the 2019 SBIFF opening night.

Paul Wellman

Mimi deGruy interviewed by SB Middle School Teen Press on the red carpet at the 2019 SBIFF opening night.

Teen Press Takes On 2019 SBIFF

Santa Barbara Middle School Students Cover 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By

Students from Santa Barbara Middle School Teen Press go behind the scenes of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to interview local artists and producers of this year’s film festival. The Teen Press has been covering the festival since 2007, and this year marks the 40th team of young reporters. These are a few of their videos.

Watch SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling introduce the festival and explain what makes this year’s lineup unique.

Watch an interview with Mimi deGruy, filmmaker of this year’s opening film, Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike DeGruy. The film tells the story of the late Mike deGruy, who was an ocean explorer, filmmaker, and marine biologist who tragically passed away seven years ago.

Here is an interview with Wyatt Daily, who directed and produced this year’s closing film, Spoons. This film also centers on the ocean, but through the story of Santa Barbara’s surfing community, with footage going back as far as 50 to 60 years ago.

The Teen News Press also covered an introduction to and explanation of the 10-10-10 Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition program that is part of the education branch of the SBIFF. Codirector of 10-10-10 Guy Smith explains how the program came to be in 2004 and how it has evolved since.

Last but not least, Teen News Press reporters interview one of this year’s 10-10-10 directors, Maya Lewandowski, a high schooler who directed the film Dreaming Awake.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fire on Bath Street Knocked Down

Multi-unit home catches fire overnight.

Human Trafficking Task Force Arrests 26

Effort part of statewide sweep in January.

Sen. Jackson Shoots Down Fake Fox News Report

Addresses false claim she banned use of he/she gender pronouns.

Plains All American Proposes Pipeline Rebuild

Commitment could be softened by ongoing lawsuit.

Goleta Turns Down Extra Property Assessment, for Now

Spirited public discussion sends PBID proposal back to the drawing board.