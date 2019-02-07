Teen Press Takes On 2019 SBIFF

Students from Santa Barbara Middle School Teen Press go behind the scenes of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to interview local artists and producers of this year’s film festival. The Teen Press has been covering the festival since 2007, and this year marks the 40th team of young reporters. These are a few of their videos.

Watch SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling introduce the festival and explain what makes this year’s lineup unique.

Watch an interview with Mimi deGruy, filmmaker of this year’s opening film, Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike DeGruy. The film tells the story of the late Mike deGruy, who was an ocean explorer, filmmaker, and marine biologist who tragically passed away seven years ago.

Here is an interview with Wyatt Daily, who directed and produced this year’s closing film, Spoons. This film also centers on the ocean, but through the story of Santa Barbara’s surfing community, with footage going back as far as 50 to 60 years ago.

The Teen News Press also covered an introduction to and explanation of the 10-10-10 Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition program that is part of the education branch of the SBIFF. Codirector of 10-10-10 Guy Smith explains how the program came to be in 2004 and how it has evolved since.

Last but not least, Teen News Press reporters interview one of this year’s 10-10-10 directors, Maya Lewandowski, a high schooler who directed the film Dreaming Awake.