WEATHER »

City Lands $6.6 Million in Construction Grants

Monies Arrive from State Transportation Commission

By

Santa Barbara raked in $6.6 million in grants from the California Transportation Commission for three separate construction projects. The lion’s share ​— ​$4.7 million — will go toward widening the sidewalks and bike lanes along the Highway 101/State Street undercrossing. The pedestrian crossing distance at State Street and Gutierrez Street will also be shortened. Another $1.5 million will create safer pedestrian crossings along downtown De la Vina Street, a new bike lane between Carrillo and Haley streets, and a connecting bike lane on Haley between De la Vina and Chapala. The remaining grant money will pay for community outreach and preliminary engineering to identify improved access points from the lower Eastside to East Beach across Highway 101.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

City Lands $6.6 Million in Construction Grants

Monies arrive from State Transportation Commission.

SR 154 Blocked at Central Spot but Open to East and West

State highway 154 is closed between Lake Cachuma and Paradise Road for the indefinite future.

Public Asked to Help Identify Suspect in Crimes Against a Child

SBPD have been investigating for 10 months.

Fire on Bath Street Knocked Down

Multi-unit home catches fire overnight.

Human Trafficking Task Force Arrests 26

Effort part of statewide sweep in January.