SBIFF Day 8: Ethereal Evil

Krzysztof Zanussi's coolly compelling new film Ether, which had its U.S. premiere Wednesday at SBIFF, is one of the more fascinating films on the festival roster, partly on structural, psychological, and spiritual grounds. The eminent Polish director, now 80, also gave us one of the more engaging Q&As in a festival rich with strong post-screening filmmaker discussions. Before the screening, Zanussi set the historical-philosophical stage for the film, asserting, "I believe the World War I was the end of an epoch when humanity thought life would be better with science. We now know that is not true." He added that, in a life going back to just before WWII, "I've seen evil as a conscious choice by those who enjoy seeing others suffer."

Compared to other more conventional and formula-abiding films in the program, Ether engaged eyes, mind, and — more challengingly — questions of the soul and moral compass. The protagonist (Jacek Poniedziałek) is a loathsome anti-hero, a seemingly amoral doctor in the Russian empire circa 1912, who dispatched cruelty in the name of his self-assigned research project to experiment with the effects of ether on patients, with collateral damage along the way.

“Science can do what religion has failed to do,” he tells well-heeled guests at a party, “science can make humankind happy.” In a story alluding to his enabling of evil, the doctor eludes execution and is sent to Siberia where he is folded into the service of the military in the build-up to the “Great War.”

A straight synopsis doesn’t begin to tell the whole story, however, in this creatively-wrought film with a more linear “Known Story” element and a later “Secret Story” section. In effect, the latter restructures our memory of the former, but also supplies a spiritual subplot that turns the story into an almost Biblical or Faustian parable, in retrospect. It’s a filmic trick with a profound purpose, to ignite our sense of morality and metaphysical understanding beneath the rational surface of the film itself.

Post-screening, the director expanded on the theme of science vs. more metaphysical matters, from the perspective of an artist who started out studying physics. “Science tried to replace religion,” he said. “Where there is a mystery, there is room for God… as Einstein said, ‘he who does not recognize mystery is blind and deaf.’”

Evil rears its head in multiple ways in Ether ultimately becoming a pivot point in the film. On the subject, Zanussi commented, “I don’t like the misunderstood quote by Hannah Arendt, about the ‘banality of evil.’ Adolf Eichman’s evil was not banal. His crime was cosmic.”

Clearly, the director is dealing with a transitional historical era of a century ago, before the succession of “great wars” — WWI begetting WWII begetting Cold War, and onward. But he hopes that his film both relates its themes to our current moment, awash in the perils of evil in high places, but realized that it is a challenge to reach beyond his “art film” audience. “Our culture today is deprived of metaphysics,” he summed up. Zanussi is one director seeking to address that lack, and “seeking” is an operative word in his aesthetics.

