New Bilingual Play Program at Eastside Library

A new bilingual education and playtime program starts up on Valentine’s Day at the Eastside Library on East Montecito Street. The program will be held on a weekly basis in sessions of two hours each, starting at 8:30 a.m. Parents with young children, from babies to preschoolers, can simply drop in to enjoy toys and toddler interactions, storytime, singing, snacks, and beverages. Experts from the community will be present to provide answers to educational questions. For more information, head to the Santa Barbara Public Library system website. The program stems from a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.