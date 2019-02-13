Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A collision between a motorcycle and a sedan in Goleta on February 6 took the life of a 25-year-old man. Ulises Carrillo, a Goleta resident, was headed eastbound on Stow Canyon Road when he encountered a blue Honda CRV going north on Fairview Avenue in the intersection. Carrillo was pronounced dead at the hospital; the 34-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured. An investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Dep. Rockwell Ellis at (805) 961-7518 or rme4608@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to (805) 681-4171 or to the Sheriff’s Office website.