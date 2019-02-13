Pledge Discussion on Thursday

This Thursday, February 14, the SBCC Board of Trustees will meet at the Wake Center for a public meeting. Among the items to be discussed will be a Resolution that makes the Pledge of Allegiance a permanent part of the board agenda. This issue of the pledge and its place in the public sphere has generated heated discussion the past two weeks. Residents are deeply concerned as well as divided over whether or not it is appropriate to recite those words at government meetings.

Because a large crowd is expected to attend, the venue has been moved from East Campus, SBCC, to the Wake Center on 300 North Turnpike Avenue. The room is larger, and the parking is both ample and free. Everyone wishing to attend will be accommodated.

Initially, I had expected to attend the Valentine’s Day meeting alone, just to speak a single sentence that matters deeply to me as an American. Word got out. It appears that I will now be joined there by many fellow Americans. I am optimistic that our coming together that day will be peaceful and patriotic — without regard to one’s position on the Pledge of Allegiance — and, with respect for our First Amendment right to speak openly.

Be sure to arrive before 4 p.m., about 3:30 would be great.