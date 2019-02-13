SBIFF Third Weekend

Although the 34th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival proper came to another successful conclusion last Saturday, its contrails linger. This weekend, SBIFF offers free screenings of three festival winners: Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (Best Documentary), Friday, February 15; In Love and War (Audience Choice), Saturday, February 16; and Babysplitters (Spirit Award for Independent Cinema), Sunday, February 17. All shows play at 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre (2044 Alameda Padre Serra). Seating is first-come, first-served.

The following is a list of the other festival award winners:

Selling Lies, Best Documentary Short Film Award

My Brother Amal (Min bror Amal), Best Live Action Short Film

Henrietta Bulkowski, Best Animated Short Film

With the Wind (Le vent tourne), Best International Feature Film

Journey to a Mother’s Room (Viaje al cuarto de una madre), Best Spain/Latin America Cinema

In Love and War (I krig & kærlighed), Best Nordic Film

Champions (Campeones), ADL Stand Up Award

Laila at the Bridge, Social Justice Award for Documentary

Be sure to mark your calendars for next year’s SBIFF, which will run January 15-25, 2020.