Kate Gay, Carpinteria water polo

The sophomore goalie was credited with 20 saves, and the Warrior girls needed almost every one of them in a 9-7 win at Chadwick to advance to the CIF Division 7 semifinals.

Kade Uyesaka, Dos Pueblos wrestling

The senior recorded four pins in the CIF Inland meet before dropping a 4-3 decision to the defending champion. He will compete in the Masters Meet with four other DP boys.