Montecito Updating Wildfire Protection Plan

Montecito Fire Protection District is updating its 2016 Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) to reflect how climate change is affecting fire behavior and how the district can better respond to bigger, faster wildfires by improving defensible space and home-hardening outreach, among other efforts. “Public education is an extremely important piece of fire prevention,” said Fire Marshal Aaron Briner, who will be among the presenters at an upcoming community meeting about the amended CWPP. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on February 20, at 595 San Ysidro Road.