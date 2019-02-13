WEATHER »

Montecito Updating Wildfire Protection Plan

By (Contact)

Montecito Fire Protection District is updating its 2016 Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) to reflect how climate change is affecting fire behavior and how the district can better respond to bigger, faster wildfires by improving defensible space and home-hardening outreach, among other efforts. “Public education is an extremely important piece of fire prevention,” said Fire Marshal Aaron Briner, who will be among the presenters at an upcoming community meeting about the amended CWPP. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on February 20, at 595 San Ysidro Road.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Updating Wildfire Protection Plan

There's a public meeting scheduled for February 20.

SBCC to Vote on Pledge of Allegiance Resolution

The February 14 meeting has been relocated to the Wake Campus Auditorium.

Council Appoints Meagan Harmon to District 6 Seat

The political newcomer beat out a crowded field of veterans and hopefuls.

Cannabis Cops Raid Carpinteria Grow Operation

It was located right near Carpinteria High School

Teen at Goleta Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Monday evening visit brings deputies to investigate.