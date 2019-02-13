SBCC Disruptions

After following the stories of the actions of a group of SBCC faculty, a group of students, the SBCC Board of Trustees, and the SBCC President Dr. Anthony Beebe, I am saddened by the angry actions of a few that have targeted and vilified Dr. Beebe, and met their goal to be heard but not to listen, thereby damaging the functioning of the SBCC board and the administration.

Along with many others in our community, I have heard Dr. Beebe speak in outreach to embrace the community. I have seen and admired the ways he has been building up SBCC in the core mission to assist students to succeed, to include nearby residents in decisions around noise, traffic, trash, and other problems, and to create conditions for a group of angry faculty and now a group of angry students to reconcile differences and solve problems. I was dismayed that he has announced his retirement. I feel that the stress of the last year’s angry disruptions has certainly taken a toll on his health as, well as the functioning of SBCC.

I want to thank Dr. Beebe for his consistent efforts to build up SBCC and our community. It is hard to build and easy to destroy. The determination to disrupt board meetings and to slander leaders who are working for solutions is destructive.

SBCC deserves better. Our community deserves better.