SBCC to Vote on Pledge of Allegiance Resolution

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for February 14 has been relocated to the Wake Campus Auditorium. The board will discuss and vote on a resolution that will include the Pledge of Allegiance on the agenda “unless and until a majority of the Board determines otherwise.” Historically, since at least 1959, the pledge was not included at board meetings. A request by a local resident to add the pledge was made in July 2018. The pledge was added in July, removed early January, and temporary reinstated on January 29.

