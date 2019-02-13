WEATHER »

Under the Eighth

By

It occurred to me recently that a strong case could be made that shutting down the government is unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment.

Subjecting several million people (800,000 government workers + countless government contractors + at least the same number of people they do business with) to profound economic disruption of their lives, in the absence of due process or even any crime, could easily qualify as “cruel and unusual punishment.” The word “extortion” (the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats) also comes to mind.

It is reported that the recent 35 day shutdown cost the US economy $11 billion. This seems to me to be a critically dangerous threat to our national security.

It is imperative that legislation be passed that forever removes “government shutdown” as an option for budget negotiations. Totally innocent bystanders should not have to pay such a high price for someone to get their way.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Updating Wildfire Protection Plan

There's a public meeting scheduled for February 20.

SBCC to Vote on Pledge of Allegiance Resolution

The February 14 meeting has been relocated to the Wake Campus Auditorium.

Council Appoints Meagan Harmon to District 6 Seat

The political newcomer beat out a crowded field of veterans and hopefuls.

Cannabis Cops Raid Carpinteria Grow Operation

It was located right near Carpinteria High School

Teen at Goleta Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Monday evening visit brings deputies to investigate.