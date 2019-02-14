Santa Barbara Weddings Guide 2019

Falling in love, check. Proposal, check. Deciding to marry in Santa Barbara, check. Now what? In some ways, the work is just beginning ​— ​there are invitations to mail; a venue to book; flowers, food, music, and a theme to choose; and a honeymoon to plan. Because there are so many details to figure out, we’ve compiled a list to help make planning your big day ​— ​and the days leading up to it ​— ​easier.

Whether you live in Santa Barbara or have chosen it as your destination wedding spot, you have an opportunity to plan unique brunches, wine tastings, beach BBQs, trolley tours, and more. Let this list of area vendors featured below give you new ideas along with S.B. favorites in creating the perfect celebration.

• Wedding Guide Listings

• Wedding Trends for 2019

• Creating Your Dream Rings

• With This Policy, I Thee Insure