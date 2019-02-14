Cabrillo Advice

No doubt the following will be considered by the City Council before making the decision to eliminate two lanes on Cabrillo Boulevard to slow down the traffic and create more parking at the beach volleyball court area. But I’m just wondering:

(1) Since the southbound on-ramp to the 101 freeway was closed a few years ago, traffic on Cabrillo Boulevard by the bird refuge is at a standstill during peak hours. Wouldn’t this plan make traffic even more congested?

(2) When the construction at the bath house is completed, no doubt the pay parking lot there will once again be virtually empty. Why not allow free parking at the beach lot? It would be safer for beach goers, instead of backing into parking on a busy street. It would also help relieve parking problems for residents, beach goers, the ball park, and even zoo visitors.