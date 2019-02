I am in full agreement with Bob Evans and Susanne Chess to “Retain Oil Rigs for Sealife,” but I don’t see a method or an approach to how one can help them in their noble crusade to save these rigs for sealife.

Did I miss a link? Any help?

Susanne Chess replies: “The only ‘groups’ I know that are advocating for artificial reefs in California are CARE (carereefs.org) and Blue Horizons.