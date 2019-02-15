Theirs is a tale of loss, struggle, and perseverance, and now Danny & DeVito are ready to find the furry tail ending to their story.

Back in July, ASAP received a call to rescue more than a dozen tiny, sick babies who had been orphaned. The kittens were so ill and fragile at just 3 weeks old that, despite the tireless efforts of several experienced ASAP fosters, many of them were just too sick to survive. But Danny & DeVito proved to be fighters. These guys have spent the last 6 months in foster care undergoing treatments, taking medications, and in DeVito’s case, having surgery to remove an eye.

Because of their very rough start in life, they’ll always be a sniffly pair, and will need a very special person who understands their needs, but they’re still full of affection and playfulness, just like any other kitten, and deserve all the love and comfort a family can offer them.

On a personal note, my 5-year-old daughter and I were visiting ASAP the other day and happened to meet Danny and DeVito. They were like puppy dogs, running up to greet us and to play. If I didn’t already have a full house of pets, I would have taken them home myself!



Will you be Danny & DeVito’s Angel, and give them the furry tail ending they’ve fought so hard to find?

To meet Danny and DeVito and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at: ASAP Cats

Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that takes care of the cats and kittens at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter. ASAP provides humane care for these animals and works to eliminate the practice of euthanizing them for reasons other than serious health or behavior problems.

The following is included in the adoption fee at ASAP: Spay or neuter surgery, Flea treatment, Vaccinations, Microchipping, Health evaluation, including testing for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). Cats thought to be 10 years or older receive a full blood panel evaluation, thus assuring that the cat is indeed healthy and adoptable, Medical and drug coverage through ASAP’s vet for 2 weeks beyond adoption, if necessary, Temperament evaluation and Cat Carrier (you can save the County money by bringing your own).