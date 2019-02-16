Electric Buccaneers

Nick Welsh’s chortling fun over the reaction of local government to the scooter menace is amusing and, as usual, full of some truths.

However he omits other facts that people like me care about. First, the corporate creeps who have funded these buccaneering enterprises should not be excused their greed nor their lack of concern about the public safety or the public good.

They have the obligation to seek approval for their business by following laws that apply to all their peers. They did not do this and apparently are happy to continue not to do so.

They also need to provide a product that is generally safe and one that offers potential remedy to those injured by the failure of their product or their business model. They especially do not want to do this.

Once these simple good business practices are accepted, one can judge whether the scooter option is a worthwhile transportation or recreational model.