The Pledge of Allegiance Has a Place

As a multiple wartime veteran and SBCC student, I must say including the Pledge of Allegiance at a college Board of Trustees meeting is strange. Why recite this in an environment that invokes free thought and is supposed to be all-inclusive for its students, especially when so many are unhappy with our current government?

Also, I hope you all understand forced patriotism is fascism, no matter how you candy coat it. Trust me, I get the idea of wanting to show your patriotism. I took the Oath of Enlistment to protect the freedoms of all Americans through Desert Storm, the Iraq War, and Afghanistan. I re-enlisted in the California Army National Guard after one of my childhood friends, who became a firefighter, died in Tower 1 of the World Trade Center, saving lives in my hometown.

However, the words “under God” have never sat well with me in any context of government because whose God exactly are we talking about? I love science and don’t believe in any God or religion, so where do I fit in that pledge?

I appreciate the right to express your beliefs as long as you don’t impose them on me, especially in a public setting meant to represent all of us. If it’s imposed, then I lose trust in those running things, along with their motives. It honestly makes me wonder what kind of people I signed on the dotted line to protect when they don’t include me and assert their own beliefs as the standard. Our forefathers rebelled against King George for their religious freedom, and now every soldier’s oath is to protect the Constitution above all, which includes a civilian’s right to question authority and peacefully protest. That’s what real patriotism is. If you don’t know and you’re feeling that patriotic, maybe you should sign up and find out.

I had a very nice conversation with pledge proponent Celeste Barber via email. She stated her case as: “No one is forced to recite the Pledge. Nor to stand for it. Nor to do so for the flag or National Anthem. No one is EVER compelled to forced speech.”

I agree with her point, however, I respectfully disagreed with her wrap up: “If you don’t like ‘Under God,’ stand silent. If you don’t wish to recite the Pledge, stand or sit silent. Respect the rights of others to do so if they freely wish to do so.” She also said: “It was horrifying. That was a clear violation of my First Amendment rights. Even when Trustee Miller repeatedly asked that my right to speak be respected, the heckling continued. I was called a racist.”

I wrote back to sympathize and explain that I know how she feels. I’ve been told by people who don’t share my views and trampled on my voice to “go back to Puerto Rico” (or back “over the border,” confusing me with Mexicans because of my brown skin and last name). It’s frustrating to hear when Puerto Ricans are citizens by birth after the U.S. imposed citizenship on them in order to fight during WWI.

Words hurt and have a lot of weight coming from people you thought were on the same side and whom you’ve been in uniform to protect.

I guess students feel this country was never one nation under God, especially when African Americans only received their hard-fought civil rights in the late ‘60s (not very long ago) after 200-plus years in America and after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. African-American GI’s came home from WWII to separate water fountains and second-class citizenship, their children segregated in schools or lynched over trivial things thanks to Jim Crow laws. Now that a generation or two has grown up with access to better education, they’re looking back and realizing how bad things were for their parents, grandparents, and even themselves in the modern day.

In an online article in the Military Times dated October 23, 2017, one in four troops said they’ve seen examples of white nationalism among fellow service members. The troops rate it as a larger national security threat than Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, according to the poll.

When football players kneel in a peaceful protest over their perceived treatment by police, they’re attacked by our president, told they’re unpatriotic and insulting our veterans. This is wrong because he doesn’t speak for all of us, especially when he didn’t serve himself. He’s insulted Gold Star families and disgraced a POW by saying he wasn’t a hero because he was captured. That to me is much worse.

Growing up in NYC during Trump’s early years, I know families of color who were turned away from living in his communities. I remember clearly the full-page ad in the New York Times he took out against the Central Park 5, asking for the death penalty. I have read that he still believes they’re guilty, despite DNA evidence exonerating them.

My stepfather is a retired detective for the NYPD. I love him immensely, but he’s one of the most racist people I’ve ever known. The first racial slurs I’d ever heard were from him. He literally texted me a few days ago poking fun at the Muslim religion. It alarms me he’d ever held a badge. I know from personal experience that there are many people in uniform out there just like him.

As a patriot who believes we’re stronger together, I completely agree with Celeste Barber’s love for this country and I appreciate words that unify us. I don’t understand why taking time out to profess it in an arena where the agenda is the student’s needs is necessary. I wondered if she recites the pledge in every venue and class she attends. If I stopped my teachers from beginning a class and forcefully impose on others to listen to the Pledge, it’d take time away from everyone learning and probably alienate me from those who don’t agree.

There’s a time and a place for the Pledge. I know because I’ve been in uniform standing proud during many ceremonies, reciting it to fit in, fearing retribution from my bosses and peers if I stood silent, even if I didn’t agree with the words “under God.” I feel it’s a trust test I wouldn’t pass for them if I stuck to my beliefs, and have been harassed many times for being an atheist while I was in the service. Is that fair to my beliefs? God, religion, and words representing our country shouldn’t be married in any verbiage because it doesn’t represent all of us. Imagine if they replaced the word God with Allah. I’m sure lots of people wouldn’t like that or think it was inappropriate.

I write with the unfortunate and unique perspective of having worked in an underground launch facility with the nuclear trigger, during a very tense time at the end of Cold War in 1991, when the Soviet Union fell apart and anything could happen. I’m just as worried about the state of our country and the world as many of you, especially with our own intelligence agencies warning us about Russia and the nuclear treaty we had with them being torn up recently. The Cold War never ended for ex-KGB Putin. Although I’m not a fan of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump and didn’t vote for either, if you Google a short and very direct video ad created by former nuclear launch officer Bruce Blair, you’ll find he’s also worried and says exactly what I feel.

If you ask me, things are grave, and I agree our country is in trouble. However, forcing people to be patriotic will likely give you the opposite of what you’re looking for.