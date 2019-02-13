______________ ______________
Falling in love, check. Proposal, check. Deciding to marry in Santa Barbara, check. Now what? In some ways, the work is just beginning — there are invitations to mail; a venue to book; flowers, food, music, and a theme to choose; and a honeymoon to plan. Because there are so many details to figure out, we’ve compiled a list to help make planning your big day — and the days leading up to it — easier.
Whether you live in Santa Barbara or have chosen it as your destination wedding spot, you have an opportunity to plan unique brunches, wine tastings, beach BBQs, trolley tours, and more. Let this list of area vendors featured below give you new ideas along with S.B. favorites in creating the perfect celebration.
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. 897-1982.
Capacity 140.
215-A E. Canon Perdido St
grace@sbthp.org. or 966-1279.
Patio: Capacity 150.
Banquet room: Capacity 50.
600 Olive St. Events: 962-5394;
Restaurant: 962-5394.
Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 44-200.
Reception space: Capacity 14-160.
800 Alvarado Pl. 845-5800.
reservations.ele@belmond.com.
Seated: Capacity 60.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com.
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com.
Capacity 250.
15 E. De la Guerra St. 966-1279.
grace@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/casa-de-la-guerra-rental
Seated: Capacity 60.
Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.
Capacity 149.
Weddings, private events, catering available.
S.B. Harbor. 898-1015.
Carousel House: Capacity 150-180.
Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Plaza: Capacity 300.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.
Seated: Capacity 150.
Standing: Capacity 200.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. 564-1200.
events@chuckswaterfrontgrill.com.
chuckswaterfrontgrill.com/partiesevents
Capacity 150.
1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta. 968-1113.
weddings@circlebarb.com.
Earl’s Place: Capacity 220.
Exhibit Building: Capacity 1,200.
Reception Garden: Capacity 150.
Warren Hall: Capacity 700.
3400 Calle Real. 687-0766.
Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta.
897-1892.
Capacity 240.
813 Anacapa St. 962-6050.
manager@elpaseosb.com.
Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
South Bluffs: Capacity 150.
1298 Las Positas Rd. 569-5611.
jweeks@elingspark.org.
Capacity 150.
729-5537.
info@farmhouserental.com.
Capacity 100.
598 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. 570-6532.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
Capacity 400.
1260 Channel Dr. 969-2261.
fourseasons.com/santabarbara/weddings
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. 897-2582.
Capacity 500.
305 E. Anapamu St. 963-3579.
Capacity 50-500.
3950 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez.
688-0558 x104.
events@gaineyvineyard.com.
Capacity 225.
1214 State St. 899-3000.
tdunn@granadasb.org.
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. 560-7557.
Capacity 2-180.
36 State St. 882-0100.
weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com.
Capacity 300.
1117 State St. 570-6532.
events@impacthubsb.com.
Indoors: Capacity 130.
Roof: Capacity 150.
31 W. Carrillo St. 879-9144.
catering@canarysantabarbara.com.
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. 897-1982.
Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200
Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity: 50. Standing: Capacity 70.
131 Anacapa St.
events@thelarksb.com.
Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr. 897-1892.
Standing: Capacity 70.
Seated: Capacity 50.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. 705-8895.
events@lesmarchandswine.com.
Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.
Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.
Private Patio: Seated Capacity 30. Standing: Capacity 40.
202 State St. 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
Capacity 100.
1232 De la Vina St. 897-1983.
Seated: Capacity 70.
Cocktail style: Capacity 100.
3111 State St. 897-2566.
Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
Capacity 120.
Located on UCSB campus. 893-2957.
Full Museum Package: Capacity 500.
Sky Garden Package: Capacity 200.
125 State St. 770-5010.
events@moxi.org.
Capacity 150.
1 N. Calle César Chávez, #240.
845-8870.
Seated: Capacity 50.
Cocktail style: Capacity 70.
632 E. Ortega St. 897-2566.
Capacity 250.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. 966-1279.
grace@sbthp.org.
Capacity 200-600.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.
681-7216.
events@goletahistory.org.
Capacity 350.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.
566-9933. sales@rinconcatering.com.
Capacity 10-1,250
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. 968-0100.
Capacity 100-220.
1332 Santa Barbara St. 884-8703.
Capacity 500.
2121 West Hwy 154, Santa Ynez.
info@roblarwinery.com.
Capacity 300.
3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez.
686-2603. info@roblarwinery.com.
Capacity 200-500.
7925 Hollister Ave. 968-1541.
events@sandpipergolf.com.
sandpipergolf.com/events-at-sandpiper
Capacity 150.
5010 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc.
735-5900 x7014.
reservations@sanfordwinery.com.
Capacity 100-200.
900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. 565-1700.
salesadmin@sanysidroranch.com.
Capacity 30-80 (12 locations).
1212 Mission Canyon Rd. 682-4726 x103.
Natalie Wiezel, nwiezel@sbbg.org.
Capacity 3,500+ (four locations).
721 Cliff Dr. 965-0581 x2265.
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
Capacity 200.
1105 Chapala St. 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
Mural Room: Capacity 100.
1100 Anacapa St. 568-2460 x4.
715 San Roque Rd. 570-6532.
kristine@sbeventspace.com
Capacity 20-450.
136 E. De la Guerra St. 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org.
Capacity 12-400.
113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. 456-8749.
events@sbmm.org.
santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com
Capacity 200.
2559 Puesta del Sol. 682-4711 x112.
Capacity 75-150.
211 Stearns Wharf. 962-2526 x111.
Double Dolphin. Capacity 41.
302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. 962-2826.
111 E. Haley St. 963-5766.
Seated: Capacity 35.
Standing: Capacity 100.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. 456-2700.
events@santabarbarawinecollective.com.
santabarbarawinecollective.com
Capacity 200.
670 Mission Canyon Rd. 682-4546.
rentals@sbwomansclub.com.
Capacity 250-1,000.
500 Niños Dr. 962-5339.
Capacity 150.
2201 Laguna St. 682-4713 x154.
santabarbaramission.org/venues
Full Patio: Capacity 500.
Side Patio: Capacity 50.
Lounge: Capacity 120-200.
220 Gray Ave. 256-7353.
patio@shalhoob.com.
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. 897-1892.
santabarbaraca.gov/venues
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Capacity 200-300.
1221 State St., Ste. 205. 962-7776.
Capacity 40.
2330 Lillie Ave., Summerland. 318-1800.
Capacity 50-500.
10 Winchester Canyon Rd., Goleta.
705-7488.
warrendbutler@gmail.com.
Capacity 220.
450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com.
Capacity 175.
423 Victoria St. 897-2566.
Capacity 800.
Please inquire for address. 697-6984.
info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com.
691-2757.
bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.
magnoliaeventdesign.com/blog/room-blocks
3329 State St. 969-5096.
1028 State St. 966-3116.
sbtravel.com
1324 State St., Ste. C. 963-6521.
tanya.b@travelstore.com.
637-0752. thebarbarazzi@gmail.com.
252-1905. justbob@me.com.
(323) 377-2320.
info@bycherryphotography.com.
(914) 330-1937.
carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.
1032 Santa Barbara St. 669-8776.
Specializing in small, intimate ceremonies.
448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
637-0752.
barbarabyrge@gmail.com.
618-2510.
hello@headandheartphotography.com.
5130 Rhoads Ave.
722-8094.
iheartmygroom.com.
735 State St., Ste 101.
886-2328.
jayfarbman@gmail.com.
612-0007.
hello@jessicamaherphotography.com.
hello@justkisscollective.com.
735 State St., Ste. 406. 705-6264.
info@kaciejean.com.
699-6232.
kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.
770-7733.
kiel@kielrucker.com.
110 W. Mission St. 403-4742.
info@kristenbeinke.com.
708-0919. lacie@laciehansen.com.
708-2583. linda@labluephotography.com.
448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
619-0986. mc@molliecrutcher.com.
318-9110.
Photojournalistic-style photography and videography.
455-0856. isaacarte@gmail.com.
319-9467. hello@pinnelphotography.com.
130 Garden St. 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
Wedding and event videography.
452-7069. jennie@rivierasb.com.
569-6564. info@saritarelis.com.
922 Castillo St.
886-3463.
santabarbaraweddingfilms@gmail.com.
Full-service video production.
965-2929.
tobin@tobinphotography.com.
veilstailsphoto@gmail.com.
633-4633.
willa@willakveta.com.
455-3424. lace12u@yahoo.com.
719 State St. 962-2694.
135 W. Mission St. 569-3334.
Wedding invitations, signs, and graphic design needs.
info@butterbeanstudios.com.
966-6314.
tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress
301 Motor Wy. 966-1010.
print@woottonprinting.com.
1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A. 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
453-2340. diane@paperstarsb.com.
1470 E. Valley Rd., Ste. K, Montecito. 969-3414.
stationerycollection@gmail.com.
973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.
735 State St., Ste. 222. 708-8588.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta.
448-6325. allheartrentals@gmail.com.
Bridal gown cleaning & preservation.
ablitts.com
963-6677
Lighting, sound, fabrics, video, florals, complete decor, and design.
886-8444. sales@ambientevent.com.
Lighting and photo booths.
899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.
Molly-Ann Leikin. Custom vows, toasts, and speeches.
(800) 851-6588.
440-8754. bweventrentals@gmail.com.
Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.
966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
Corporate intuitive and astrologer.
22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. 708-2935.
thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com.
Create the recipe and help brew your own special bride ale to serve at your reception.
Pete Johnson, 963-2739.
Event specialists, from tent top to tabletop.
1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. 566-3566.
sales-sb@bright.com.
Rehearsal dinners and special occasions.
Capacity 40.
1012 State St. 965-4351.
thechase805@gmail.com.
chasebarandgrill.com/special-events
Luxury gift and tableware boutique and wedding and gift registry.
La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Ste. 10. 845-7888. info@c2ccollection.com.
Bamboo shade structures, stages, decor, lights, music, art installations, and interactive themed environments.
ce@lucidityfestival.com.
luciditycollaborativeevents.com
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs and appoints friends/family to ceremonies.
1100 Anacapa St. 568-2250.
Everything from chairs to china.
423 N. Salsipuedes St. 963-1336.
info@discountpartyrental.com.
Specialty decor.
760-0544. info@elaneventrentals.com.
Bachelorette, bachelor, and after-parties
500 Anacapa St. 564-2410.
events@eoslounge.com.
Handmade French paper florals.
(949) 294-9685.
noel@fancifuldesignco.com.
Trainer, nutritionist, and life coach.
(310) 927-1577.
Lighting, sound, decor, power, video, and fabric treatments.
747 S. Kellogg Ave., Ste. C, Goleta.
202-5510.
sales@islayevents.com.
Connected Couple: Your map to happy, lasting love.
689-2285.
jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.
133 E. De la Guerra St., Ste. 62.
Showroom, 721 E. Gutierrez St.
680-5484.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.
2346 Lillie Ave., Summerland.
453-1465.
Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez.
688-1812. thelittleguest@gmail.com.
Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.
965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
Custom-labeled olive oil and balsamic vinegar wedding favors.
688-1014.
partyfavors@oliveoilsource.com.
partyfavors.oliveoilsource.com
Planning, design, and rentals.
403-1618.
Sales and rentals of parasols. 636-0439.
info@parasolsinparadise.com.
Traditional and specialty dances.
531 E. Cota St. 966-5299.
madeleine@sbdancearts.com.
455-1671.
simplysantabarbaraevents@yahoo.com.
Modern and elegant photo booth service.
585-7575. hello@soireephotoboothco.com.
Personal songwriting coach and cowriter.
(800) 851-6588.
Event lighting, draping, decor, audio/visual, and power.
75 Robin Hill Rd. 201-6262.
info@sparkcreativeevents.com.
Prop & Décor House, 436 E. Gutierrez St.
Haley Will Call Warehouse, 202 E. Haley St.
963-6064. info@thetentmerchant.com.
1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.
770-3300. infosb@tacer.biz.
(917) 406-9120. info@brightinc.net.
Laura Sangas. 403-4100.
450-7088. shannon@efflorescefloral.com.
705-8884. mjflorals@gmail.com.
Wedding and event floral design.
729-2790.
amanda@terrabellaflorals.com.
Terra Basche. 966-5521.
info@terramaliadesigns.com.
Freelance and wedding flowers.
448-3807.
745-1125. villagegardener1@verizon.net.
Full-service florist.
3324 State St., Ste. A. 687-2681.
Cappuccino Connection
969-7295.
512 Laguna St., Ste. A. 566-1822.
events@cateringconnect.com.
964-8824.
info@cateringbywoodys.com.
5925 Calle Real, Goleta. 964-3811.
events@countrycateringcompany.com.
965-9121.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. 880-3383.
events@helenaavenuebakery.com.
569-5747. avrey@ivcatering.com.
319-0155 or 566-1558 x4.
justencater@cox.net.
791-5593. jolly.bros1@gmail.com.
646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.
onsitecatering@losarroyos.net.
127 Anacapa St. 284-0358.
events@luckypennysb.com.
22 W. Mission St., Ste. G.
568-1896.
chefmichael@michaelscateringsb.com.
4835 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.
564-4200. info@omnicateringsb.com.
111 E. Haley St. 963-5766.
events@purejoycatering.com.
566-9933.
eventsbyrincon.com
S.B. Catering Co.
886-9853. sbbbq@aol.com.
Restaurant and catering.
220 Gray Ave. 256-7379.
catering@shalhoob.com.
921-9250. tondigelato@gmail.com.
121 E. Yanonali St.
events@tygertygersb.com.
Gourmet catering delivered for up to 700 guests.
eat@vivatacobar.com.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections
201 Industrial Wy., Unit C, Buellton.
705-5467.
(310) 889-4011.
betsy@jeannines.com.
637-6985.
1017 State St.
845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.
Licensed homebaker.
636-6781.
luna85moon@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/LunaCakesbyCinthia
5784 Calle Real, Goleta. 845-4899.
Meichelle Arntz
604 Santa Barbara St.
965-3335.
info@recipesbakery.com.
Customized scoops, sundae, or made-to-order ice cream sandwich cart.
220-6019.
events@roriscreamery.com.
569-5659.
895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
Nonreligious, nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.
452-0056.
nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.
Interfaith, spiritual, religious, and same-sex weddings.
(609) 306-8038.
DAntman170@aol.com.
Nondenominational. Each ceremony originally crafted.
252-6993.
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.
687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
455-5205. gaelkm@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
452-0954.
miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.
Same-sex, nondenominational, nonreligious ceremonies performed since 2011.
878-2316.
fabulousweddings1@gmail.com
Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.
886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.
santabarbaraclassicweddings.com
886-3502.
rabbielihu@gmail.com.
683-7772.
justin@aandjlimousine.com.
Valet parking, attendant, and private driving service.
126 E. Haley St. 819-0527.
info@bluestarparking.com.
Wine tours, private charters, celebration packages, and wedding routes.
500 Anacapa St. 683-9636.
contact@eossantabarbara.com.
Dedicated service for weddings and events.
3463 State St., Ste. 408.
966-5466.
reservations@goldcoastlimos.com.
Bachelorette/bachelor parties and weddings.
331-2301.
882-9191. info@rockstarsb.com.
451-9999.
events@rockstartrolley.com.
637-6320.
info@sbchauffeuring.com.
689-6763.
info@sbhotrodlimo.com.
1 Garden St. 965-0353.
info@sbtrolley.com.
1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 311, Montecito.
969-7275.
info@signatureparking.com.
Surreys, bicycles, skates, and more.
24 E. Mason St. 966-2282.
info@wheelfunrentalsb.com.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218
(888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
Wedding planner and design.
(323) 363-9005.
ak@alexandrak.com.
403-0479.
amazingdaysevents@gmail.com.
Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.
570-6396.
ann@annjohnsonevents.com.
Special events coordinator.
123 E. Anapamu St., 2nd floor.
568-2441.
cfranquet@sbccsd.org.
588-4793.
info@davialee.com.
Wedding planning and design.
286-6505.
donna@donnaromanievents.com.
705-9727.
info@eventoftheseasonsb.com.
455-4620.
contact@eventsbyphilippe.com.
836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073.
895-3402.
info@felicievents.com.
399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
455-0722.
jill@jillandcoevents.com.
350-3281.
jill@lafleurweddings.com.
729-2410.
hello@loveandstoryevents.com.
691-2757.
hello@magnoliaed.com.
Wedding coordinating and event planning.
453-6172.
sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com.
403-1618.
info@onyxandredwood.com.
Inspired Weddings & Events LLC
245-8199.
ranihoover@gmail.com.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218.
(888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
Toby Theule. 330-1729.
toby@sbweddingcoordinator.com.
836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073.
895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
364-4213.
info@selenamarieevents.com.
448-8028. tonya@soigneproductions.com.
252-7566.
hello@wildheartevents.com.
Live music. Motown, disco, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for ceremony, cocktails, and reception.
637-3632.
Deejays, lighting, photo booths, and more.
899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.
965-5559. brucegoldish@gmail.com.
Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.
danwillardmusic@gmail.com.
Award-winning wedding and event deejay.
895-3400. djdarlabea@gmail.com.
Full-service professional mobile deejay and emcee.
5180 8th St., Unit B, Carpinteria.
259-8277.
Deejay, emcee, lighting, and photo booth.
698-0791. djzeke@gmail.com.
Deejay, emcee, lighting, video, and photo booth.
331-4416. info@elitediscjockeys.com.
Deejay extraordinaire and wedding officiant.
453-1090. zerimar13@att.net.
facebook.com/frank.ramirez.104
Classical, jazz, Spanish, and popular.
729-2198. sphere@cox.net.
334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.
Jazz quartet, instrumental or with vocals.
729-2198. sphere@cox.net.
Wedding and event harpist.
698-7507. jeannelmartin@cox.net.
Live bands, DJ/MC, rehearsal dinner music.
(510) 697-7392. jon@jshmusic.com.
Harpist. 320-9337.
info@laurierasmussen.com.
Singer, piano, keyboard, and acoustic guitar.
450-1777. info@lawrenceduff.com.
Original music on Celtic harp.
962-0152. lgrean@verizon.net.
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.
455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.
Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.
965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
Deejays for special events.
570-0366. djpatrickb@live.com.
Jazz trio with crooner.
448-3788. sbcrooner@gmail.com.
455-3330 or 816-1127.
mhpadron@sbceo.org or
cjnames@gmail.com.
sweet-strings-sisters.weebly.com
Guitarist Anthony Ybarra.
403-6375. ybarramusicsb@gmail.com.
Professional on-location makeup services.
766-0229. 805makeup@gmail.com.
Skincare and makeup.
Mira Bella Salon and Spa, 1819 Cliff Dr., Ste. B. 682-5294.
1725 State St., Ste. C. 687-8979.
Hair and Body Salon
5779 Calle Real, Goleta. 681-8100.
cuttingedgehairandbodysalon.com
On-location makeup and hair.
453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.
18 E. Canon Perdido St. 845-7777.
floatluxuryspa.com
108 W. Mission St. 626-0370.
633-0778.
contact@hennamebeautiful.com.
770-8126.
julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com.
21 W. Gutierrez St. 564-2977.
Wedding hair and makeup.
218-2302. info@santabarbarabride.com.
284-9244. mje@sbmobilespa.com.
3405 State St. 687-9497.
info@skindeepsalon.com.
3022 De la Vina St., Ste. A. 456-9208.
relax@spaescapesb.com.
108 W. Mission St. 626-0370.
3040 State St., stes. E and G.
(888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com.
Hair and makeup.
34 W. Calle Laureles. 729-7393.
Bridal Hair and Makeup Artists
2600 De la Vina St., Ste. F.
898-0222. Uha805@gmail.com.