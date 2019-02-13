______________        ______________

Introduction

Introduction

Falling in love, check. Proposal, check. Deciding to marry in Santa Barbara, check. Now what? In some ways, the work is just beginning ​— ​there are invitations to mail; a venue to book; flowers, food, music, and a theme to choose; and a honeymoon to plan. Because there are so many details to figure out, we’ve compiled a list to help make planning your big day ​— ​and the days leading up to it ​— ​easier.

Whether you live in Santa Barbara or have chosen it as your destination wedding spot, you have an opportunity to plan unique brunches, wine tastings, beach BBQs, trolley tours, and more. Let this list of area vendors featured below give you new ideas along with S.B. favorites in creating the perfect celebration.

Wedding trends

With This Policy, I Thee Insure

Wedding insurance covers everything from guest injuries to venue disasters.

wedding trends

Love is abundant at this S.B. sand-and-sea wedding.Head & Heart Photography

With This Policy, I Thee Insure

Wedding Insurance Covers Everything from Guest Injuries to Venue Disasters

By Maggie Yates

With all the time and expense that goes into the average American wedding (several months and around $30,000), wedding insurance may be a smart way to protect your investment. Policies cover damages that can happen that day, like if someone slips and falls on the dance floor or backs their car into the rustic barn where you said, “I do.” They can also keep you from losing your payments and deposits if unforeseen incidents force you to cancel or postpone. Imagine, for instance, that your Santa Barbara nuptials were planned for January 13th, 2018 ​— ​a few days after the Montecito debris flow turned Highway 101 into an impassible mud plain. You can’t make it to your venue, or worse, the venue has been destroyed.

There are two types of wedding insurance: wedding liability insurance and cancellation/postponement insurance. Depending on the details of the event, consider budgeting for both types of coverage.

Wedding liability insurance protects you against being financially responsible for problems that occur at your event, such as lost, damaged, or stolen gifts, equipment rentals, and property. Jewelry and the wedding gown can also be insured. Liability insurance pays medical costs for anyone injured during the wedding, and it covers the costs of vendors who don’t show up or who cancel (this also applies to photographers who lose or damage the film/files before you receive them). Often, these policies include “host liquor liability insurance,” which covers alcohol-related incidents.

Cancellation or postponement coverage reimburses you for costs if you have to cancel or change the date of your wedding due to extenuating, uncontrollable factors. This includes extreme weather, natural disaster, injury or illness in the wedding party or the couple’s immediate family, or the venue being unavailable due to accidental destruction or going out of business. Ask your insurance agent about the specifics of the policy ​— ​for instance, what kind of “extreme weather” event will they cover? Will they cover postponement if you or your partner is deployed by the military? Will they cover your honeymoon? Be sure to tell your agent about any potentially dangerous attractions at your wedding, such as fireworks or poi spinning ​— ​these unconventional items may not be covered in their policy. Be warned: Wedding insurance doesn’t cover the costs if the wedding is cancelled due to a runaway bride or groom!

Because every policy is different, it’s a good idea to talk to a professional. Be clear when talking to your agent about what you want (or need) to insure. If you’re wearing your great-great-grandmother’s sapphire tiara, make sure your policy covers that item specifically. If you know your wedding will be a wild “rager,” make sure you have a beefed-up policy to protect you from having to pay for Gary-from-work’s broken clavicle after unicycle jousting goes afoul. Many venues require proof of liability coverage by a certain date.

The best time to consider wedding insurance is when you start paying deposits. While insurance is an important consideration for people investing a hefty sum in their wedding celebration, be diligent in your policy review so you don’t over-insure (or double-insure) yourself. Ask the venue what they cover as part of the rental agreement, and check to see what’s already taken care of by your other insurance policies ​— ​you may have certain items covered by your homeowner’s policy. The pricing for wedding insurance is reasonable, running on average between $200-$500 for $1 million–$2 million in coverage. The price will be dependent on the number of guests expected at your event and the limit on your policy.

Weddings can be stressful, expensive milestones. Budgeting for wedding insurance can ensure, even if everything goes according to plan on the big day, peace of mind.

Dream Ring

Creating Your Dream Rings

Jeweler Calla Gold pens how-to book on wedding ring design.

dream ring

Two brides choose slightly different designs.Willa Kveta

Creating Your Dream Rings

Jeweler Calla Gold Pens How-To Book on Wedding Ring Design

By Terry Ortega

Besides the marriage license, wedding rings are the only physical symbol of this legal coupling, and these tiny treasures will be on display every day, until death do you part. No pressure. For this reason, these meaningful pieces of jewelry should bring you joy and happiness every time you look at them through the years to come.

Everyone has their own aesthetic, which is why creating your own ring has become ever more popular. For more than 30 years, Santa Barbara jewelry designer Calla Gold has helped couples incorporate the quirky, romantic, and historic details of their relationship into custom designs and recently wrote the book Design Your Dream Wedding Rings: From Engagement to Eternity to give people the language they need and walk them through the steps it takes to make their wedding ring visions come to fruition. Design Your Dream Wedding Rings offers anyone engaged ​— ​or soon to be ​— ​the confidence and knowledge to design a ring that is as perfect, durable, and beautiful as their love.

The book is laid out in the order of how to begin creating your own ring, from the language needed to articulate your design concept to redesigning an heirloom to maintenance after the big day. “The Sixteen Steps to Custom Jewelry Design” will take you from trying on rings, jeweler sketches, bids, and wax models to ring approval. For example, to know that a “roundy-square diamond” is really a cushion cut or those “sticky-uppy things” are prongs might leave you with “an altered version of your idea.” The invaluable information is accompanied with images about diamond and gemstone basics, ring shapes, and wedding bands (contoured, stacking, and eternity).

Choosing Ring

Calla Gold and her client share a laugh during the creation process.Courtesy

Besides the piece of jewelry itself, there are other ideas to take into consideration, Gold explains, such as your lifestyle and how it lends itself to the type of setting ​— ​e.g., prong, head, bezel, channel, inlay, flush, pavé ​— ​that is best for you. “Women with an active lifestyle often choose a bezel setting because it’s smooth to the touch and won’t catch on clothing,” writes Gold. The shape of the ring “plays an important role in how it compliments your hand” (i.e., what works best with short fingers, full hands, etc.).

Then there is the question of which metal to choose. Did you know that the higher the karat, the softer the ring, meaning it will be more prone to denting? And, just because platinum is harder than gold doesn’t mean it’s best for your design; white gold may be a better option. Gold does not recommend titanium or tungsten rings as they “are almost impossible to size or solder.” Once you decide on a metal, there are several decorative extras to consider, such as engraving, textures, and finishes ​— ​hammer, matte, satin, stipple, twig (it looks like an actual twig), oxidation, and high polish are just a few of the options. There is also plating (short for electroplating), which, according to Gold, “is done for effect, to alter the vibe … or for maintenance,” such as rhodium to give “white gold a more defined and bright white” appearance or black rhodium for a more edgy or antique look.

Readers will learn the difference between a CAD (computer-aided design) and wax model, both of which are used to mock up your ring before your sign off on it. Gold shares insight like not to despair if the prongs appear twice as big in the wax model because the “prongs are regularly exaggerated in the wax to ensure proper casting, and filed down afterwards.” For those surprise engagements, there are tips on how to secretly retrieve your soon-to-be fiancée's finger size without them knowing, and throughout the book are Gold’s comments with actual stories from some of her clients, such as Elaine, the rebel rule-breaker whose design Gold originally advised against but ended up giving her blessing after the bride was made aware of the extra care that might be needed.

The book ends with a separate quiz for men and women that will leave “no stone” unturned as to what type of wedding ring your heart desires.

Design Your Dream Wedding Rings: From Engagement to Eternity is available to purchase at Chaucer's Books and Amazon.com.

Wedding trends

Wedding Trends for 2019

Inspired looks, natural touches, and new traditions for walking down the aisle.

wedding trends

Bougainvillea petals make great natural confetti.Willa Kveta

Wedding Trends for 2019

New Inspirations, Traditions, and Color of the Year

By Maggie Yates

Though wedding trends adjust organically from year to year in line with current fashion, certain high-visibility events set the pace for a season or more of marriage celebrations. Like white bridal gowns coming into fashion after Queen Victoria married in one in 1840, wedding trends for 2019 will be influenced by last spring’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dresses with clean lines and classic silhouettes matched with natural, glow-y makeup grace the aisles for an air of sophisticated glamour, and textured greenery and taupe grasses provide a lush, neutral base for floral arrangements. These sprays of blossoms and fronds are featuring vibrant hints of color and natural elements in unpredictable shapes, such as fruit, stones, and delicate tree branches. Fashioned into garlands, bouquets, and centerpieces, these natural touches bedeck the aisles and banquet tables, drape from the walls and eaves, and are even found as accents in the bride’s hair or jewelry. The 2019 Pantone color of the year is a deep, rouged peach called “living coral.” It’s being paired with rich, bruised tones like merlot, charcoal, ochre, and sapphire.

Choosing Ring

Jacky and Amber beam in wedding dresses with simple lines and classic silhouettes.Cherry Photography

The most liberating trend on the rise is the gleeful disregard of traditional gender roles. More and more brides are choosing their best male friends to be dapper bridesmen, and grooms are asking their lady friends to be smartly clad groomsmaids. Many couples are choosing to walk down the aisle together, rather than inserting the notion of the bride (or groom) being “given away” by a parental figure. The tradition of incorporating the father of the bride can be lovely, but it doesn’t account for people without parents, and can be confusing for people with blended or same-sex families. Even Meghan Markle, whose father was too ill to escort her, walked halfway down the aisle by herself. Walking the aisle together is also a tidy solution for couples who are turned off by the implications of a bride being transferred from the “ownership” of her father to the care of her husband.

Eco-conscious, ethical choices are still popular, with many couples using local vendors and artisans to source their weddings. This includes artists and calligraphers to pen illustrations and lettering for stationery, bakers to create a one-of-a-kind statement-piece cake, and mixologists to present locally sourced farm-to-table cocktails.

Choosing Ring

Love is abundant at this S.B. sand-and-sea wedding.Head&Heart Photography

Planning dramatic moments for photos is becoming a staple of every wedding, but don’t fall prey to environment-harming litter (like glitter or confetti cannons): It may look cute on Instagram, but it doesn’t look cute when it’s gunking up the environment. Don’t leave your wedding site the way we leave our streets after Fiesta!

Listings

Venues

Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. 897-1982.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Alhecama Theatre

Capacity 140.

215-A E. Canon Perdido St

grace@sbthp.org. or 966-1279.

sbthp.org/alhecamarental

Arnoldi’s Café

Patio: Capacity 150.

Banquet room: Capacity 50.

600 Olive St. Events: 962-5394;

Restaurant: 962-5394.

arnoldis.com

Belmond El Encanto

Outdoor ceremony locations: Capacity 44-200.

Reception space: Capacity 14-160.

800 Alvarado Pl. 845-5800.

reservations.ele@belmond.com.

belmond.com

Carr Winery Barrel Room

Seated: Capacity 60.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Warehouse

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Casa de la Guerra

Capacity 250.

15 E. De la Guerra St. 966-1279.

grace@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/casa-de-la-guerra-rental

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 60.

Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Channel Cat Charters

Capacity 149.

Weddings, private events, catering available.

S.B. Harbor. 898-1015.

channelcatcharters.com

Chase Palm Park

Carousel House: Capacity 150-180.

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Plaza: Capacity 300.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chase Palm Park Center

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar-Café

Seated: Capacity 150.

Standing: Capacity 200.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180. 564-1200.

events@chuckswaterfrontgrill.com.

chuckswaterfrontgrill.com/partiesevents

Circle Bar B Ranch

Capacity 150.

1800 Refugio Rd., Goleta. 968-1113.

weddings@circlebarb.com.

circlebarbwedding.com

Earl Warren Showgrounds

Earl’s Place: Capacity 220.

Exhibit Building: Capacity 1,200.

Reception Garden: Capacity 150.

Warren Hall: Capacity 700.

3400 Calle Real. 687-0766.

www.earlwarren.com

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta.

897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

El Paseo

Capacity 240.

813 Anacapa St. 962-6050.

manager@elpaseosb.com.

elpaseosb.com

Elings Park

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

South Bluffs: Capacity 150.

1298 Las Positas Rd. 569-5611.

jweeks@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Figueroa Mountain Farmhouse

Capacity 150.

729-5537.

info@farmhouserental.com.

farmhouserental.com

Fairview Gardens

Capacity 100.

598 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. 570-6532.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/the-farm

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Capacity 400.

1260 Channel Dr. 969-2261.

fourseasons.com/santabarbara/weddings

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. 897-2582.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

First United Methodist Church

Capacity 500.

305 E. Anapamu St. 963-3579.

fumcsb.org

Gainey Vineyards

Capacity 50-500.

3950 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez.

688-0558 x104.

events@gaineyvineyard.com.

gaineyvineyard.com

Granada Theatre

Capacity 225.

1214 State St. 899-3000.

tdunn@granadasb.org.

granadasb.org

Historic Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. 560-7557.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Hotel Californian

Capacity 2-180.

36 State St. 882-0100.

weddings@thehotelcalifornian.com.

thehotelcalifornian.com

Impact Hub

Capacity 300.

1117 State St. 570-6532.

events@impacthubsb.com.

sbeventspace.com/hub-downtown

Kimpton Canary Hotel

Indoors: Capacity 130.

Roof: Capacity 150.

31 W. Carrillo St. 879-9144.

catering@canarysantabarbara.com.

canarysantabarbara.com

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. 897-1982.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

The Lark

Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200

Partial Patio: Seated: Capacity: 50. Standing: Capacity 70.

131 Anacapa St.

events@thelarksb.com.

thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr. 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Les Marchands

Standing: Capacity 70.

Seated: Capacity 50.

131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. 705-8895.

events@lesmarchandswine.com.

lesmarchandswine.com

Loquita

Full restaurant: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.

Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.

Private Patio: Seated Capacity 30. Standing: Capacity 40.

202 State St. 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com.

loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.

1232 De la Vina St. 897-1983.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

MacKenzie Center

Seated: Capacity 70.

Cocktail style: Capacity 100.

3111 State St. 897-2566.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna sts. 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Mosher Alumni House

Capacity 120.

Located on UCSB campus. 893-2957.

ucsbalum.com/programs/mosher

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Full Museum Package: Capacity 500.

Sky Garden Package: Capacity 200.

125 State St. 770-5010.

events@moxi.org.

moxi.org

The Narrative Loft

Capacity 150.

1 N. Calle César Chávez, #240.

845-8870.

thenarrativeloft.com

Ortega Welcome House

Seated: Capacity 50.

Cocktail style: Capacity 70.

632 E. Ortega St. 897-2566.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Presidio Chapel

Capacity 250.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. 966-1279.

grace@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/presidio-rental

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 200-600.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.

681-7216.

events@goletahistory.org.

goletahistory.org

Rincon Beach Club

Capacity 350.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.

566-9933. sales@rinconcatering.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Capacity 10-1,250

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. 968-0100.

ritzcarlton.com/en/weddings

Riviera Mansion

Capacity 100-220.

1332 Santa Barbara St. 884-8703.

rivieramansionwedding.com

Roblar Farms

Capacity 500.

2121 West Hwy 154, Santa Ynez.

info@roblarwinery.com.

roblarwinery.com/Roblar-Farms

Roblar Winery

Capacity 300.

3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez.

686-2603. info@roblarwinery.com.

roblarwinery.com

Sandpiper Golf Club

Capacity 200-500.

7925 Hollister Ave. 968-1541.

events@sandpipergolf.com.

sandpipergolf.com/events-at-sandpiper

Sanford Winery & Vineyards

Capacity 150.

5010 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc.

735-5900 x7014.

reservations@sanfordwinery.com.

sanfordwinery.com

San Ysidro Ranch

Capacity 100-200.

900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. 565-1700.

salesadmin@sanysidroranch.com.

sanysidroranch.com

S.B. Botanic Garden

Capacity 30-80 (12 locations).

1212 Mission Canyon Rd. 682-4726 x103.

Natalie Wiezel, nwiezel@sbbg.org.

sbbg.org/venues

S.B. City College

Capacity 3,500+ (four locations).

721 Cliff Dr. 965-0581 x2265.

specialevents@sbcc.edu.

sbcc.edu/weddings

S.B. Club

Capacity 200.

1105 Chapala St. 965-6547.

jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.

santabarbaraclub.org

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

Mural Room: Capacity 100.

1100 Anacapa St. 568-2460 x4.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

715 San Roque Rd. 570-6532.

kristine@sbeventspace.com

sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 20-450.

136 E. De la Guerra St. 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org.

sbhistorical.org

S.B. Maritime Museum

Capacity 12-400.

113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 190. 456-8749.

events@sbmm.org.

santabarbaraoceanviewweddings.com

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Capacity 200.

2559 Puesta del Sol. 682-4711 x112.

sbnature.org/about/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Capacity 75-150.

211 Stearns Wharf. 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/about/rentals

S.B. Sailing Center

Double Dolphin. Capacity 41.

302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. 962-2826.

sbsail.com

S.B. Venues

111 E. Haley St. 963-5766.

santabarbaravenues.com

S.B. Wine Collective

Seated: Capacity 35.

Standing: Capacity 100.

131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. 456-2700.

events@santabarbarawinecollective.com.

santabarbarawinecollective.com

S.B. Woman’s Club

Capacity 200.

670 Mission Canyon Rd. 682-4546.

rentals@sbwomansclub.com.

sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo

Capacity 250-1,000.

500 Niños Dr. 962-5339.

sbzoo.org/weddings

Serra Hall

Capacity 150.

2201 Laguna St. 682-4713 x154.

santabarbaramission.org/venues

Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio

Full Patio: Capacity 500.

Side Patio: Capacity 50.

Lounge: Capacity 120-200.

220 Gray Ave. 256-7353.

patio@shalhoob.com.

shalhoob.com

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. 897-1892.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 200-300.

1221 State St., Ste. 205. 962-7776.

sohosb.com

Summerland Winery

Capacity 40.

2330 Lillie Ave., Summerland. 318-1800.

summerlandwine.com

Timbers Event Center

Capacity 50-500.

10 Winchester Canyon Rd., Goleta.

705-7488.

warrendbutler@gmail.com.

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com.

villaandvineweddings.com

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 175.

423 Victoria St. 897-2566.

santabarbaraca.gov/venues

Whispering Rose Ranch

Capacity 800.

Please inquire for address. 697-6984.

info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com.

whisperingroseranch.com

Travel

Travel

Best Room Block Rates

691-2757.

bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.

magnoliaeventdesign.com/blog/room-blocks

Montecito Village Travel

3329 State St. 969-5096.

montecitovillagetravel.com

S.B. Travel Bureau

1028 State St. 966-3116.

sbtravel.com

TravelStore

1324 State St., Ste. C. 963-6521.

tanya.b@travelstore.com.

travelstore.com/santa-barbara-travelstore

Photographers

Photographers

The Barbarazzi

637-0752. thebarbarazzi@gmail.com.

thebarbarazzi.com

Bob Faulkner Photography

252-1905. justbob@me.com.

bobfaulknerphotography.com

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

info@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com

Captured&Created

(914) 330-1937.

carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.

capturedandcreated.com

Doug Ellis Photography

1032 Santa Barbara St. 669-8776.

dougellisphoto.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

Specializing in small, intimate ceremonies.

448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net.

emilyhart-roberts.com

Fine Heart Photography

637-0752.

barbarabyrge@gmail.com.

fineheartphotography.com

Head & Heart Photography

618-2510.

hello@headandheartphotography.com.

headandheartphotography.com

I Heart My Groom Photography + Videography

5130 Rhoads Ave.

722-8094.

iheartmygroom.com.

iheartmygroomfilms.com

Jay Farbman Photography

735 State St., Ste 101.

886-2328.

jayfarbman@gmail.com.

jayfarbmanphoto.com

Jessica Maher Photography

612-0007.

hello@jessicamaherphotography.com.

jessicamaherphotography.com

Just Kiss Collective

hello@justkisscollective.com.

justkisscollective.com

Kacie Jean Photography

735 State St., Ste. 406. 705-6264.

info@kaciejean.com.

kaciejeanphotography.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

699-6232.

kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.

kcrewsphoto.com

Kiel Rucker Photography

770-7733.

kiel@kielrucker.com.

kielrucker.com

Kristen Beinke Photography

110 W. Mission St. 403-4742.

info@kristenbeinke.com.

kristenbeinke.com

Lacie Hansen Photography

708-0919. lacie@laciehansen.com.

laciehansen.com

Linda Blue Photography

708-2583. linda@labluephotography.com.

labluephotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com.

michellelauren.com

Mollie Crutcher Photography

619-0986. mc@molliecrutcher.com.

molliecrutcher.com

Patricia Clarke Studio

318-9110.

patriciaclarkestudio.net

Photography by Isaac

Photojournalistic-style photography and videography.

455-0856. isaacarte@gmail.com.

photographybyisaac.com

Pinnel Photography

319-9467. hello@pinnelphotography.com.

pinnelphotography.com

Rewind Photography

130 Garden St. 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com.

rewindphotography.com

Riviera Productions

Wedding and event videography.

452-7069. jennie@rivierasb.com.

rivierasb.com

Sarita Relis Photography

569-6564. info@saritarelis.com.

saritarelis.com

S.B. Wedding Films

922 Castillo St.

886-3463.

santabarbaraweddingfilms@gmail.com.

santabarbaraweddingfilms.com

Tidepool Pictures

Full-service video production.

965-2929.

tidepoolpictures.com

Tobin Photography

tobin@tobinphotography.com.

tobinphotography.com

Veils & Tails Photography

veilstailsphoto@gmail.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

633-4633.

willa@willakveta.com.

willakveta.com

Wedding Wear

Wedding Wear

Bella Notte Due

455-3424. lace12u@yahoo.com.

bellanottedue.com

Men’s Wearhouse

719 State St. 962-2694.

menswearhouse.com

Mission Tuxedos

135 W. Mission St. 569-3334.

missiontuxedos.com

Invitations

Invitations

Butterbean Studios

Wedding invitations, signs, and graphic design needs.

info@butterbeanstudios.com.

butterbeanstudios.com

Calligraphy by Leslee Sipress

966-6314.

tinyurl.com/CalligraphyByLesleeSipress

folio press & paperie

301 Motor Wy. 966-1010.

print@woottonprinting.com.

foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect Ink Design & Nature

1150 Coast Village Rd., Ste. A. 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

Paper Star

453-2340. diane@paperstarsb.com.

paperstarsb.com

The Stationery Collection

1470 E. Valley Rd., Ste. K, Montecito. 969-3414.

stationerycollection@gmail.com.

stationerycollection.com

Type A Creative

973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Wonder + Wit

Wedding invitations and all event graphic design needs.

735 State St., Ste. 222. 708-8588.

wonderandwit.com

Services & Rentals

Services & Rentals

All Heart Rentals

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta.

448-6325. allheartrentals@gmail.com.

allheartrentals.com

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners

Bridal gown cleaning & preservation.

ablitts.com

963-6677

Ambient Event Design

Lighting, sound, fabrics, video, florals, complete decor, and design.

886-8444. sales@ambientevent.com.

ambientevent.com

AMS Events

Lighting and photo booths.

899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.

ams-events.com

Anything with Words

Molly-Ann Leikin. Custom vows, toasts, and speeches.

(800) 851-6588.

anythingwithwords.com

Barnwood Event Rentals

440-8754. bweventrentals@gmail.com.

bweventrentals.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.

966-9616. mail@bellavistadesigns.com.

bellavistadesigns.com

Beth McDonald Consulting

Corporate intuitive and astrologer.

22 N. Voluntario St., Ste. B. 708-2935.

thebusinesspsychic@gmail.com.

bethmcdonaldconsulting.com

The Brewhouse

Create the recipe and help brew your own special bride ale to serve at your reception.

Pete Johnson, 963-2739.

Bright Event Rentals

Event specialists, from tent top to tabletop.

1120 Mark Ave., Carpinteria. 566-3566.

sales-sb@bright.com.

bright.com

The Chase Restaurant & Lounge

Rehearsal dinners and special occasions.

Capacity 40.

1012 State St. 965-4351.

thechase805@gmail.com.

chasebarandgrill.com/special-events

Coast 2 Coast Collection

Luxury gift and tableware boutique and wedding and gift registry.

La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Ste. 10. 845-7888. info@c2ccollection.com.

c2ccollection.com

Collaborative Events

Bamboo shade structures, stages, decor, lights, music, art installations, and interactive themed environments.

ce@lucidityfestival.com.

luciditycollaborativeevents.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs and appoints friends/family to ceremonies.

1100 Anacapa St. 568-2250.

sbcrecorder.com

Discount Party Rental

Everything from chairs to china.

423 N. Salsipuedes St. 963-1336.

info@discountpartyrental.com.

discountpartyrental.com

Elan Event Rentals

Specialty decor.

760-0544. info@elaneventrentals.com.

elaneventrentals.com

Eos Lounge

Bachelorette, bachelor, and after-parties

500 Anacapa St. 564-2410.

events@eoslounge.com.

eoslounge.com

Fanciful Design Co.

Handmade French paper florals.

(949) 294-9685.

noel@fancifuldesignco.com.

fancifuldesignco.com

Fitness Evolution

Trainer, nutritionist, and life coach.

(310) 927-1577.

fitnessevolutionsb.com

Islay Events

Lighting, sound, decor, power, video, and fabric treatments.

747 S. Kellogg Ave., Ste. C, Goleta.

202-5510.

sales@islayevents.com.

islayevents.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Connected Couple: Your map to happy, lasting love.

689-2285.

jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.

drjessicahiggins.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

133 E. De la Guerra St., Ste. 62.

Showroom, 721 E. Gutierrez St.

680-5484.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.

just4funpartyrentals.com

Letter Perfect Gift & Gallery

2346 Lillie Ave., Summerland.

453-1465.

letterperfectsummerland.com

The Little Guest

Professional on-site childcare service in S.B., Ojai, and Santa Ynez.

688-1812. thelittleguest@gmail.com.

thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.

965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

The Olive Oil Source

Custom-labeled olive oil and balsamic vinegar wedding favors.

688-1014.

partyfavors@oliveoilsource.com.

partyfavors.oliveoilsource.com

Onyx + Redwood

Planning, design, and rentals.

403-1618.

onyxandredwood.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols. 636-0439.

info@parasolsinparadise.com.

parasolsinparadise.com

S.B. Wedding Dance

Traditional and specialty dances.

531 E. Cota St. 966-5299.

madeleine@sbdancearts.com.

sbweddingdance.com

Simply Santa Barbara Events

455-1671.

simplysantabarbaraevents@yahoo.com.

Soirée Photobooth Co.

Modern and elegant photo booth service.

585-7575. hello@soireephotoboothco.com.

soireephotoboothco.com

Songwriting Consultants, Ltd.

Personal songwriting coach and cowriter.

(800) 851-6588.

songmd.com

Spark Creative Events

Event lighting, draping, decor, audio/visual, and power.

75 Robin Hill Rd. 201-6262.

info@sparkcreativeevents.com.

sparkcreativeevents.com

The Tent Merchant Inc.

Prop & Décor House, 436 E. Gutierrez St.

Haley Will Call Warehouse, 202 E. Haley St.

963-6064. info@thetentmerchant.com.

thetentmerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.

770-3300. infosb@tacer.biz.

tacer.biz

Flowers

Flowers

Bright Inc.

(917) 406-9120. info@brightinc.net.

brightinc.net

Cody Floral Design

Laura Sangas. 403-4100.

codyfloraldesign.com

Effloresce Floral

450-7088. shannon@efflorescefloral.com.

efflorescefloral.com

Margaret Joan Florals

705-8884. mjflorals@gmail.com.

margaretjoanflorals.com

Terra Bella Event Florals

Wedding and event floral design.

729-2790.

amanda@terrabellaflorals.com.

terrabellaflorals.com

Terra Malia Designs

Terra Basche. 966-5521.

info@terramaliadesigns.com.

terramaliadesigns.com

Trace Robinson

Freelance and wedding flowers.

448-3807.

tracerobinson.com

The Village Gardener

745-1125. villagegardener1@verizon.net.

thevillagegardenersb.com

White House Florists

Full-service florist.

3324 State St., Ste. A. 687-2681.

whitehouseflorists.com

Catering

Catering

Cappuccino Connection

969-7295.

capbar.com

Catering Connection

512 Laguna St., Ste. A. 566-1822.

events@cateringconnect.com.

cateringconnect.com

Catering by Woody’s

964-8824.

info@cateringbywoodys.com.

cateringbywoodys.com

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta. 964-3811.

events@countrycateringcompany.com.

countrycateringcompany.com

Creative Services Catering

965-9121.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com

Helena Avenue Bakery Catering

131 Anacapa St., Ste. C. 880-3383.

events@helenaavenuebakery.com.

helenaavenuebakery.com

Island View Catering

569-5747. avrey@ivcatering.com.

ivcatering.com

Jack’s Bistro Catering

319-0155 or 566-1558 x4.

justencater@cox.net.

bagelnet.com

Jolly Brothers Catering

791-5593. jolly.bros1@gmail.com.

jollybros.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.

lorrainelimcatering.com

Los Arroyos

onsitecatering@losarroyos.net.

losarroyos.net

Lucky Penny Catering

127 Anacapa St. 284-0358.

events@luckypennysb.com.

luckypennysb.com/catering

Michael’s Catering

22 W. Mission St., Ste. G.

568-1896.

chefmichael@michaelscateringsb.com.

michaelscateringsb.com

Omni Catering

4835 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

564-4200. info@omnicateringsb.com.

omnicateringsb.com

Pure Joy Catering

111 E. Haley St. 963-5766.

events@purejoycatering.com.

purejoycatering.com

Rincon Events

566-9933.

eventsbyrincon.com

S.B. Catering Co.

886-9853. sbbbq@aol.com.

sbcaterco.com

Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio Catering

Restaurant and catering.

220 Gray Ave. 256-7379.

catering@shalhoob.com.

shalhoob.com

Tondi Gelato

921-9250. tondigelato@gmail.com.

tondigelato.com

Tyger Tyger Catering

121 E. Yanonali St.

events@tygertygersb.com.

tygertygersb.com

Viva Taco Bar

Gourmet catering delivered for up to 700 guests.

eat@vivatacobar.com.

vivatacobar.com

Zoo Catering Services by Rincon

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

zoocateringbyrincon.com

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes/Bakeries

Decadence Fine Cakes & Confections

201 Industrial Wy., Unit C, Buellton.

705-5467.

decadenceweddingcakes.com

Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

(310) 889-4011.

betsy@jeannines.com.

jeannines.com

Jessica Foster Confections

637-6985.

jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

1017 State St.

845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/wedding

Lorraine Lim Catering

646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.

lorrainelimcatering.com

Luna Cakes by Cinthia

Licensed homebaker.

636-6781.

luna85moon@yahoo.com.

facebook.com/LunaCakesbyCinthia

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5784 Calle Real, Goleta. 845-4899.

nothingbundtcakes.com

Recipes Bakery

Meichelle Arntz

604 Santa Barbara St.

965-3335.

info@recipesbakery.com.

recipesbakery.com

Rori’s Creamery

Customized scoops, sundae, or made-to-order ice cream sandwich cart.

220-6019.

events@roriscreamery.com.

rorisartisanalcreamery.com

Officiants

Officiants

Barbara Rose Sherman

569-5659.

barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris

895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com.

idosantabarbara.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Nonreligious, nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.

452-0056.

nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.

ceremoniesbynanette.com

Dani Antman

Interfaith, spiritual, religious, and same-sex weddings.

(609) 306-8038.

DAntman170@aol.com.

daniantman.com/weddings

Dr. Loretta Redd

Nondenominational. Each ceremony originally crafted.

252-6993.

wedbyredd.com

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.

687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com.

weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Gail Kelley Murray

455-5205. gaelkm@yahoo.com.

facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Miriam Lindbeck

452-0954.

miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com.

weddingsantabarbara.com

Nancy Ortega

Same-sex, nondenominational, nonreligious ceremonies performed since 2011.

878-2316.

fabulousweddings1@gmail.com

Patrice Handley

Nondenominational, interfaith, and same-sex ceremonies.

886-5930.

patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.

santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Rabbi Elihu Gevirtz

886-3502.

rabbielihu@gmail.com.

Transportation

Transportation

A and J Limousine

683-7772.

justin@aandjlimousine.com.

aandjlimousine.com

BlueStar Parking

Valet parking, attendant, and private driving service.

126 E. Haley St. 819-0527.

info@bluestarparking.com.

bluestarparking.com

Eos S.B. Wine Tours and Transportation

Wine tours, private charters, celebration packages, and wedding routes.

500 Anacapa St. 683-9636.

contact@eossantabarbara.com.

eossantabarbara.com

Gold Coast Events & Tours

Dedicated service for weddings and events.

3463 State St., Ste. 408.

966-5466.

reservations@goldcoastlimos.com.

goldcoastlimos.com

Jump on the School Bus

Bachelorette/bachelor parties and weddings.

331-2301.

jumpontheschoolbus.com

Rockstar Transportation

882-9191. info@rockstarsb.com.

rockstarsb.com

Rockstar Trolley

451-9999.

events@rockstartrolley.com.

rockstartrolley.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

637-6320.

info@sbchauffeuring.com.

sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Hot Rod Limo

689-6763.

info@sbhotrodlimo.com.

sbhotrodlimo.com

S.B. Trolley

1 Garden St. 965-0353.

info@sbtrolley.com.

sbtrolley.com

Signature Parking

1482 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 311, Montecito.

969-7275.

info@signatureparking.com.

signatureparking.com

Wheel Fun Rentals

Surreys, bicycles, skates, and more.

24 E. Mason St. 966-2282.

info@wheelfunrentalsb.com.

wheelfunrentalssb.com

Consultants/Planners

Consultants/Planners

Alegria by Design

1221 State St., Ste. 90218

(888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com.

alegriabydesign.com

Alexandra Kolendrianos

Wedding planner and design.

(323) 363-9005.

ak@alexandrak.com.

alexandrak.com

Amazing Days Events

403-0479.

amazingdaysevents@gmail.com.

amazingdaysevents.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.

570-6396.

ann@annjohnsonevents.com.

annjohnsonevents.com

Christina Franquet

Special events coordinator.

123 E. Anapamu St., 2nd floor.

568-2441.

cfranquet@sbccsd.org.

sbccsd.org

sbparks.org

Davia Lee Weddings & Events

588-4793.

info@davialee.com.

davialee.com

Donna Romani Events

Wedding planning and design.

286-6505.

donna@donnaromanievents.com.

donnaromanievents.com

Event of the Season

705-9727.

info@eventoftheseasonsb.com.

eventoftheseasonsb.com

Events by Philippe

455-4620.

contact@eventsbyphilippe.com.

eventsbyphilippe.com

Felici Events

836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073.

895-3402.

info@felicievents.com.

felicievents.com

Gatherings for Good

399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.

gatheringsforgood.com

Jill & Co. Events

455-0722.

jill@jillandcoevents.com.

jillandcoevents.com

La Fleur Weddings & Events

350-3281.

jill@lafleurweddings.com.

lafleurweddings.com

Love + Story Events

729-2410.

hello@loveandstoryevents.com.

loveandstoryevents.com

Magnolia Event Design + Planning

691-2757.

hello@magnoliaed.com.

magnoliaeventdesign.com

Once in a Lifetime

Wedding coordinating and event planning.

453-6172.

sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com.

sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx + Redwood

403-1618.

info@onyxandredwood.com.

onyxandredwood.com

Rani Hoover,

Inspired Weddings & Events LLC

245-8199.

ranihoover@gmail.com.

ranihoover.com

S.B. Elopement

1221 State St., Ste. 90218.

(888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com.

sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Coordinator

Toby Theule. 330-1729.

toby@sbweddingcoordinator.com.

sbweddingcoordinator.com

S.B. Wedding Style

836 Anacapa St., Ste. 1073.

895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com.

santabarbarawedding.com

Selena Marie Weddings & Events

364-4213.

info@selenamarieevents.com.

selenamarieevents.com

Soigné Productions

448-8028. tonya@soigneproductions.com.

soigneproductions.com

Wild Heart Events

252-7566.

hello@wildheartevents.com.

wildheartevents.com

Musicians/DeeJays

Musicians/DeeJays

Area 51

Live music. Motown, disco, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for ceremony, cocktails, and reception.

637-3632.

area51livemusic.com

AMS Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, photo booths, and more.

899-4000. tad@ams-events.com.

ams-events.com

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

965-5559. brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.

danwillardmusic@gmail.com.

danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Award-winning wedding and event deejay.

895-3400. djdarlabea@gmail.com.

djdarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Full-service professional mobile deejay and emcee.

5180 8th St., Unit B, Carpinteria.

259-8277.

djhecktik.com

DJ Zeke

Deejay, emcee, lighting, and photo booth.

698-0791. djzeke@gmail.com.

djzekesb.com

Elite Disc Jockeys

Deejay, emcee, lighting, video, and photo booth.

331-4416. info@elitediscjockeys.com.

elitediscjockeys.com

Frank Ramirez

Deejay extraordinaire and wedding officiant.

453-1090. zerimar13@att.net.

facebook.com/frank.ramirez.104

Guitarist George Quirin

Classical, jazz, Spanish, and popular.

729-2198. sphere@cox.net.

georgequirin.com

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

334-0317. guitarwitt@gmail.com.

guitarwitt.com

The Idiomatiques

Jazz quartet, instrumental or with vocals.

729-2198. sphere@cox.net.

theidiomatiques.com

Jeanne Martin, PhD

Wedding and event harpist.

698-7507. jeannelmartin@cox.net.

jeannelmartin.com

JSH Music Productions

Live bands, DJ/MC, rehearsal dinner music.

(510) 697-7392. jon@jshmusic.com.

jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen

Harpist. 320-9337.

info@laurierasmussen.com.

laurierasmussen.com

Lawrence Duff

Singer, piano, keyboard, and acoustic guitar.

450-1777. info@lawrenceduff.com.

lawrenceduff.com

Lorin Grean

Original music on Celtic harp.

962-0152. lgrean@verizon.net.

loringrean.com

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara

Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.

455-3661.

mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/MariachiLasOlas

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths, deejays, and lighting.

965-8249. bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Patrick’s Mobile Disc Jockey

Deejays for special events.

570-0366. djpatrickb@live.com.

djpatrickb.com

Society Jazz

Jazz trio with crooner.

448-3788. sbcrooner@gmail.com.

societyjazz.com

Sweet Strings Sisters

455-3330 or 816-1127.

mhpadron@sbceo.org or

cjnames@gmail.com.

sweet-strings-sisters.weebly.com

Ybarra Music

Guitarist Anthony Ybarra.

403-6375. ybarramusicsb@gmail.com.

ybarramusic.com

Salons, Spas, Makeup, & Hair

Salons, Spas, Makeup, & Hair

805 Makeup

Professional on-location makeup services.

766-0229. 805makeup@gmail.com.

805makeup.com

About Faces Skincare

Skincare and makeup.

Mira Bella Salon and Spa, 1819 Cliff Dr., Ste. B. 682-5294.

tinyurl.com/AboutFacesSalon

Cielo Spa Boutique

1725 State St., Ste. C. 687-8979.

cielospasb.com

Cutting Edge

Hair and Body Salon

5779 Calle Real, Goleta. 681-8100.

cuttingedgehairandbodysalon.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

On-location makeup and hair.

453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.

dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. 845-7777.

floatluxuryspa.com

The Groom Concierge

108 W. Mission St. 626-0370.

thegroomconcierge.com

Henna Me Beautiful

633-0778.

contact@hennamebeautiful.com.

hennamebeautiful.com

Julie Morgan Hair Makeup

770-8126.

julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com.

juliemorganhairandmakeup.com

Le Rêve Organic Spa & Boutique

21 W. Gutierrez St. 564-2977.

le-reve.com

S.B. Bride

Wedding hair and makeup.

218-2302. info@santabarbarabride.com.

santabarbarabride.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

284-9244. mje@sbmobilespa.com.

sbmobilemassage.com

Skin Deep Salon

3405 State St. 687-9497.

info@skindeepsalon.com.

skindeepsalon.com

Spa Escape

3022 De la Vina St., Ste. A. 456-9208.

relax@spaescapesb.com.

spaescapesb.com

Studio B and Style Bar

108 W. Mission St. 626-0370.

studiobbeauty.com

TEAM Hair & Makeup Inc.

3040 State St., stes. E and G.

(888) 338-8326.

info@teamhairandmakeup.com.

teamhairandmakeup.com

TropiCali Beach Beauty Boutique

Hair and makeup.

34 W. Calle Laureles. 729-7393.

tarynbazzell@icloud.com

Underground Hair Artists

Bridal Hair and Makeup Artists

2600 De la Vina St., Ste. F.

898-0222. Uha805@gmail.com.

undergroundhairartists.com

